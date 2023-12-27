The EU came up with a plan to allocate 20 billion to Ukraine. euros and bypass V. Orban’s veto

After EU leaders failed to agree on a proposed four-year €50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine, officials began looking for alternatives if the bloc’s differences could not be resolved. In particular, the debt financing model has become popular as the most practical way of providing support.

“According to this scheme, the participating countries will provide guarantees to the EU budget, so the European Commission will be able to lend up to 20 billion euros to Kyiv from the capital markets next year. euros, said sources familiar with the matter. The exact terms are still being negotiated, and the final amount will be determined based on Ukraine’s needs,” the Financial Times writes.

As the publication notes, the mechanism is similar to the structure used in 2020, when the European Commission granted EU countries up to 100 billion. euros of low-cost funds for short-term job support programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Importantly, this option would not require guarantees from all 27 EU member states if the main participants were countries with the highest credit ratings. This would allow the EU to override Hungary’s veto, as there would be no need for unanimous support,” notes the Financial Times.

It notes that some countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, will need parliamentary approval for national guarantees, but officials expect Ukraine to be able to receive aid by March.

However, one of the drawbacks of this scheme compared to the original proposal based on the EU budget is that it will be limited to loans and will not include grants.

In addition, another backup alternative is to extend for several months or years the financing structure applied this year, according to which the EU granted Ukraine 18 billion. euro cheap loans. This option would require the consent of the vast majority of countries.

However, regardless of the chosen model, the EU has promised to provide funding to Ukraine no later than March.

Prepared by Unian inf.

