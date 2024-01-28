the EU could postpone the endothermics ban to 2035

#postpone #endothermics #ban

The European Union has planned to put an end to the sale of new endothermic cars in 2035. This is a highly debated topic both by car manufacturers and the political world and we have talked about it many times. There are those who are in favor and there are those who would like to change this deadline.

For example, there are those who hope that with the upcoming European Union political elections something could change to perhaps even avert the end of petrol engines. The political world aside, he spoke on the subject of saying goodbye to endothermics Lutz Meschke, that is, Porsche’s financial manager, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new electric Macan. According to Meschke, theThe European Union could push back the 2035 deadline.

There is a lot of discussion right now about the end of the combustion engine. I think it might be delayed.

Why this statement? The reason would mainly concern the lower-than-expected demand for electric cars in Europe. A situation that would depend on several factors: a charging network that is still not reliable and widespread, i prices of electric cars still too high and the cutting of incentives in some countries including Germany.

Meschke adds that the problem of cutting incentives especially penalizes the mass car segment, certainly not that of premium cars. However, it will be fundamental to verify the adoption curve of BEV models over the next few years. If we still find ourselves with the current situation, the incentives could return.

We have to see how steep the acceleration curve will be in the coming years. If we find ourselves in a situation like the current one, with some reluctance to buy electric cars in Europe, then perhaps the incentives will return.

It must be said that some car manufacturers are already moving to try to resolve these problems, investing directly in the charging infrastructure or planning to launch compact models on the market to be offered at a more accessible price.