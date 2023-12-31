The EU Council decided on the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen with the air and sea borders / What will happen to the controls at the land border?

#Council #decided #entry #Romania #Bulgaria #Schengen #air #sea #borders #happen #controls #land #border

The EU Council decided on the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen with air and sea borders, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Saturday evening.

Passport control of EU citizens Photo: BEN BORG CARDONA / AFP / Profimedia

“Today, December 30, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., the EU Council adopted the Decision on the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria. In accordance with the EU Council Decision, the Community Schengen acquis will apply to Romania’s air and sea borders from with the month of March 2024. Also, according to the EU Council Decision, during the year 2024, the Council will make efforts to take a decision to eliminate controls at the land border”, says the ministry.

Congratulations to Romania and Bulgaria on the extension of #Schengen for maritime and air transport passengers. A long awaited step for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens to enjoy easier freedom of movement with the perspective of land transport to come. https://t.co/yDIdARSEOm — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 30, 2023

What measures does the Council’s decision provide for?

The decision of the EU Council on Saturday provides for a series of measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the fight against illegal migration, as well as the application of the Dublin Regulation.

“Romania is already applying the above-mentioned measures as early as 2023. The decision of the EU Council does not contain new obligations for Romania”, the MAI also transmitted.

Discussions continue on the land border

The decision of the EU Council is accompanied by two complementary political declarations, one trilateral Austria-Romania-Bulgaria and another individual by the European Commission, which also provide for measures to strengthen border control and the application of the Dublin Regulation, as well as the political commitment to to continue in 2024 the discussions on the application of the full Schengen acquis, including on land borders.

Both the EU Council Decision and the accompanying political declarations reflect the political agreement reached by Austria, Romania and Bulgaria on 23 December 2023.

The three conditions of Vienna

The agreement was accompanied by three conditions imposed by Austria. These include:

intensifying the deployment of the EU border protection agency, Frontex, in Romania and Bulgaria

the allocation of funds by the European Commission to secure the external borders of these countries

strengthening land border controls and accepting asylum seekers from Austria, especially from Afghanistan and Syria, by Romania and Bulgaria.

On 8 December 2022, Austria blocked the extension of the Schengen area to include Romania and Bulgaria, citing an increased number of asylum seekers. The Netherlands was also against Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen.

Congratulations to the people of Romania and Bulgaria for joining the Schengen area with the lifting of maritime and air border controls. It was a long time coming. It makes our Union stronger and our people safer. Europe unites. uD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF9uD83CuDDE9uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDEC — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) December 30, 2023

The Commission welcomes the Council’s decision

In a press release, the European Commission welcomes the decision taken unanimously by the Council today to welcome Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, starting with the elimination of air and sea border controls in March 2024.

“The accession of the two countries will boost travel, trade and tourism and further strengthen the internal market. Discussions on another decision to remove land border controls will continue during 2024. An extended Schengen area will give the EU, as a Union, more power, both domestically and on the international stage,” the statement said. .

EC President von der Leyen

“Today’s decision marks a historic moment for Bulgaria and Romania. It is a day of great pride for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens. Starting in March, they will be able to freely cross internal sea and air borders without being subject to border controls. It is a major step forward for the two countries and for the Schengen area as a whole. My congratulations to Bulgaria and Romania: this great achievement was possible thanks to your efforts, commitment and perseverance. Thanks to you, the Schengen area will become even stronger, for the benefit of all European citizens,” von der Leyen said.

A day of great pride for Romania and Bulgaria. The decision to remove internal air and sea border controls with uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDF4uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDEC is a major step forward for them and for the Schengen area. uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDF4uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDEC worked hard.

uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDF4uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDEC deserves it. They will make Schengen even more… pic.twitter.com/D5fwqoWl28 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 30, 2023

Ciolacu: I promised, I did!

“I promised, I did! Now it’s official: from March, air and sea borders will be lifted and we will be able to issue Schengen visas. After 13 years of failures and humiliations, this Government started a process that is irreversible today. Next year we will continue our efforts to definitively close this process!”, the Romanian Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

MEP Vlad Gheorghe: I summon Ciolacu to publish the protocol in which he gave everything to the Austrians for the “aero-Schengen” scam

“I summon Ciolacu to publish the protocol in which he surrendered everything to the Austrians for the “aero-Schengen” scam! If he does not publish it, I will sue him and the truth will still come out”, MEP Vlad Gheorghe wrote on Facebook.

