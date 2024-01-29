The EU demands an urgent audit of the UN agency supporting the Palestinians

All this comes as the organization faces accusations that its employees were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel by the Islamist group Hamas.

The audit should be led by experts appointed by the European Commission and should be carried out in conjunction with a UN investigation into the claims, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters.

On Friday, UNRWA said it had fired several staff over unnamed Israeli allegations that some of its staff were involved in an October 7 attack by Hamas.

Over the weekend, donor nations including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia and Finland said they were withholding additional funding for the agency over the allegations.

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on donor countries to ensure the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip after several of them suspended funding to the UN agency.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called on UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini to resign, after previously saying that the agency “must be replaced by agencies that seek real peace and development” after the bloodiest war in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Hamas condemned Israel’s statements on UNRWA and called on the UN and other international organizations “not to give in to threats and blackmail”.

About 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, according to official figures from the AFP news agency.

The militants also took about 250 hostages, and Israel says about 132 remain in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

At least 26,422 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s Ministry of Health.

