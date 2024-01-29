The EU wants a ban on the repair and sale of cars over 15 years old ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#ban #repair #sale #cars #years #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The European Union is considering plans to introduce restrictions on the repair and sale of used cars. The EU’s aging car fleet has led the European Commission to propose measures to reduce the service life of cars. In this way, the employees will try to correct the situation.

The new regulation, proposed by the Commission and awaiting approval by the European Parliament and the Council, introduces the concept of a “residual vehicle”, as reported by Euroweeklynews.

If the initiative is approved, the definition of “residual vehicle” will include cars whose main components, such as the engine, gearbox, brakes or steering, have irreversible technical defects or are considered old (older than 15 years).

Therefore, it is planned to introduce a ban on the repair and sale of such cars and they will probably be scrapped. As you can guess, many of these cars are located on the territory of Eastern Europe and in particular in our country.

