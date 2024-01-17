The EU went to Slovakia: after Hungary, can the Slovaks also fall for EU funds?

The European Parliament does not like the criminal law reform because, according to them, it weakens the Slovak government’s abilities in the fight against corruption and worsens the protection of the financial interests of the Union, i.e. the control of the use of EU subsidies, reports Paraméter.sk.

The decision criticizes the Slovak government because it discussed the draft in an accelerated procedure, which did not allow for a thorough professional opinion.

According to Paraméter.sk, they also mention that the draft was criticized by the European Commission and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). According to the EPPO, the government’s planned actions threaten the rule of law and may make it more difficult to detect financial fraud. The European Commission would hold further consultations on the draft with the government and also suggested that it be examined by the Council of Europe’s constitutional body, the Venice Commission. The EP is also concerned about the planned restructuring of the public service media, which they believe may result in the restriction of freedom of expression.

Michal Šimečka, president of the PS of the Civil Code. called on the government and Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to withdraw its amendment, otherwise the disbursement of EU subsidies to Slovakia could be in jeopardy – reports Felvidék.ma. “The decision is one of the last warnings that if Slovakia does not agree to accept the mafia-friendly amendment package, then the European Commission will act. It’s high time to come to your senses, before the country is deprived of large sums of money due to the protection of some of Fico’s men,” stated Šimečka.

He also stated that the EP criticizes the destruction of the rule of law in Slovakia, and Prime Minister Robert Fico puts EU subsidies at risk.

Prime Minister Robert Fico sharply criticized the EP’s decision – and the opposition Slovak MEPs. “Unfortunately, there are politicians in Slovakia who try to smear our country, they use every opportunity to do so,” Fico criticized the opposition, according to Paraméter.sk. According to him, the Slovak opposition representatives successfully misled their EU counterparts when they “voted” the decision with them. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly accuses the European Parliament of interfering in Slovak internal affairs. Juraj Blanár complains that in previous years, when Smer and the then-opposition protested because of government measures that, in their view, violated the rule of law, the European Parliament remained silent.

Cover image source: Getty Images

