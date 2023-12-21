The Euphrates River will dry up in 2024, is it true that the end is near?

#Euphrates #River #dry #true

Euphrates and Tigris Rivers. (Wikimedia commons)

In Arabic, the Euphrates River is called Furat. This giant river with a length of almost 3,000 kilometers stretches across three countries, namely Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

The Euphrates River, along with its twin sister, the Tigris, gave rise to the greatest civilizations recorded in human history.

This river recorded a long history in the ancient civilization of Mesopotamia. Many ancient cities stood on the banks of this river, such as the City of Mari, Sippar, Nippur, Shuruppak, Uruk, and Eridu.

This river valley also formed the center of the Babylonian and Assyrian empires.

In Islamic history, this river is also called the river of Heaven because according to hadith it is one of the four rivers on earth that originate from heaven.

However, on the other hand, this river is also said to be a sign of the apocalypse. The Prophet Muhammad SAW said, the end of the world will not occur until the Euphrates River dries up and mountains of gold appear at the bottom.

The golden mountain was then fought over by mankind.