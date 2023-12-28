The European Commission harshly criticizes Romania for what the national energy and climate plan looks like / The document was sent late, it lacks measures and information, and the objectives are weak

#European #Commission #harshly #criticizes #Romania #national #energy #climate #plan #document #late #lacks #measures #information #objectives #weak

The Romanian authorities are harshly criticized by the European Commission for the way the project of the Integrated National Plan in the field of Energy and Climate Change 2023-2030 – PNIESC (revised form) looks, according to some Commission documents. Romania is accused of submitting the project on October 31, 2023, three months late, which is why the authorities in Brussels “had limited time to prepare their assessment” and make recommendations. The Commission is also not satisfied with the objectives presented by Romania, such as those regarding renewable energy, also confirming the lack of policies and measures necessary for the green transition.

Wind turbines Photo: Dreamstime.com

The Commission’s criticisms, very briefly

Regarding renewable energy, the PNIESC project lacks information on the measures that Romania plans to adopt

Projections for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sequestering carbon are missing

Ambitious targets and policies related to energy storage are missing from the document

There are no concrete targets and funding measures to support research and innovation in clean energy technologies

No concrete measures regarding the climate and energy transition are presented, nor are the sources of financing

Within six months, until June 30, 2024, the PNIESC must reach its final form, during which the Romanian authorities, especially the Ministry of Energy, must clarify the aspects requested by the European Commission and take into account the recommendations.

The PNIESC project refers to the revised energy and climate targets recently agreed under the “Fit for 55” package and the REPowerEU plan.

We remind you that the players on the energy market in Romania found with surprise, in November, that there is a draft of the PNIESC on the website of the European Commission, despite the fact that the document was not under public debate in Romania.

Romania proposes 34% renewable sources by 2030, the European Commission demands at least 41%

Romania’s objective is to reach at least 34% renewable sources in the final gross energy consumption by 2030, according to the document sent to the European Commission.

This target is not to the liking of the Commission which demands “increasing the ambition regarding the share of renewable energy sources to at least 41%”. This in the conditions where the mandatory objective of the European Union in terms of renewable energy is at least 42.5% in 2030, with the collective effort to increase it even up to 45%.

The commission also asks the Romanian authorities to come up with detailed policies and measures on how they intend to increase renewable energy sources. The Brussels authorities clearly say that with regard to renewable energy, Romania’s project lacks information on the measures that would be adopted.

It also calls for a long-term plan for the implementation of renewable energy technologies for the next 10 years, with a perspective until 2040. The Commission also asks Romania to include an indicative target for innovation in the field of renewable energy technologies, until 2030.

Romania does not demonstrate how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, under the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR), the project does not provide evidence and projections to demonstrate that Romania is on track to achieve its national reduction target of 12 .7% in 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

According to Romania’s projections submitted in March 2023, there is a gap of over 17.1 percentage points, showing the need for more ambitious action in the field of climate change.

It is unlikely that the existing policies and measures, as described in the draft, will be sufficient to achieve Romania’s target under the National Land Use Plan for Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF).

The draft also does not clearly set out a path to increase the land sector’s contribution to the EU’s global consolidated climate change target.

Under these conditions, in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Commission asks Romania to establish clear additional policies and measures, including in the fields of transport, energy and agriculture. It also requests to establish concrete measures to reach the national LULUCF target and to identify funding sources, including European funds.

There are no carbon capture measures and no commitments to phase out coal

The European Commission also notes that in terms of carbon capture and storage (CCS), the plan does not identify the annual CO2 emissions that can be captured, nor the geological capacity to store carbon dioxide. There are no details on carbon dioxide transport.

Romania is committed to phasing out coal in energy production, but there is no clear timeline, especially beyond 2025, or information on mine closures. In addition, the plan contains no commitments or measures to phase out fossil fuel subsidies or energy subsidies.

The Commission asks Romania to identify the amount of carbon dioxide emissions that could be captured annually until 2030, including the sources. It also requires details on how the captured carbon dioxide will be transported.

Energy efficiency – some good, some bad

In terms of energy efficiency, the project is comprehensive and informative. However, the requirements of Directive (EU) 2023/1791 on energy efficiency were only partially taken into account, especially when determining the national contribution to the final energy consumption of 2030. However, they were not taken into account when reducing energy consumption in public institutions and in the renovation of public buildings.

The national contribution to the energy efficiency targets for 2030 is 23.2 Mtoe in terms of final energy consumption and 31.4 Mtoe in terms of primary energy consumption, being in line with EU targets.

However, for buildings, the project does not foresee an increase in ambitions regarding the long-term renovation strategy. The long-term renovation strategy sets out a reduction in final energy consumption of 9% by 2030 and 65% by 2050. These unchanged 2030 benchmarks for energy consumption in buildings are not consistent with the overall increased national ambition for Energetic efficiency.

The draft PNIESC includes several measures that Romania intends to adopt to address energy efficiency in the construction sector. However, data on the energy savings that would result from the application of the measures are also not presented. On the positive side, the policies and measures presented are supported by funding sources and, in some cases, there are also details of the available budget.

Romania does not have clear targets for energy storage

In terms of energy security, the project sets objectives and policies to improve the supply of gas, electricity and oil. Specifically, in the gas sector, the plan focuses on improving the transmission network, including cross-border interconnections, and expects stable production until 2030. The plan foresees an increase in gas consumption following the construction of new gas-fired power plants.

In the electricity sector, the project emphasizes the promotion of renewable sources and emphasizes the importance of improving interconnections with neighboring countries for the flexibility of the energy system. But short-term goals for energy storage are not ambitious. The plan does not include a long-term strategy or clear targets for storage.

Regarding the internal energy market, the plan is not ambitious in establishing the objectives and measures related to increasing the flexibility of the energy system.

Under these conditions, the Commission requests the strengthening of the resilience of the energy system, in particular by establishing objectives for the implementation of measures for energy storage. It also calls for clear targets to encourage the reduction of gas consumption, as well as detailed measures to achieve these targets.

Regarding energy poverty, the project provides an overview of existing policies and measures to protect vulnerable energy consumers. However, the plan does not include a specific target to reduce energy poverty and the only reference to the number of energy poor households is the EU statistics on income and living conditions.

Research and innovation are lacking

The project lacks concrete measures and targets to support research and innovation in the field of clean energy technologies. The project does not include a concrete plan for the breakdown of priorities coupled with funding objectives for research and innovation actions specific to the energy sector for 2030 and 2050.

The plan does not provide information on the investments needed to manufacture key components and equipment for clean technologies.

Photo source: Dreamstime.com