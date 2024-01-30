The European economy is “escaping from a shallow recession”. There is new data

#European #economy #escaping #shallow #recession #data

On Tuesday, we learned the euro zone GDP data. They are not very optimistic, they turned out to be only slightly better than forecasts. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the GDP of the euro area increased by 0.1%. Every year. Experts expected the result to be 0%. This concerned quarterly data – but here analysts expected a decline of 0.1%.

Eurozone GDP. Germany is not a power. The South saves the results

According to Alior Bank experts, the data shows that currently GDP in the euro zone is driven by southern countries (Spain: +0.6 percent q/q, Italy +0.2 percent q/q), while the German economy is dragging down: GDP in Germany falls by 0.3%. q/q – this can be seen in the chart below.

This is confirmed by the data we also learned on Tuesday. Germany is still struggling with a significant economic slowdown. GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by -0.2%. Every year. In the previous quarter, the decline was 0.8%. year to year – the reading is still negative, but the decline in the weakening economy can be taken at face value.

“The euro zone is escaping from a shallow recession”

mBank Research analysts estimate that “However, the euro zone avoided a technical recession.. According to preliminary data, GDP did not change in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis. “On the one hand, this is a better result than the consensus, on the other hand, the ECB’s December projection assumed an increase of 0.1% q/q,” they emphasize.

ING experts look at the data slightly differently. In their opinion “The eurozone is escaping from a shallow recession but remains stagnant. “The economies from southern Europe that use KPO were positively surprised. Large economies, especially Germany, are slowing down. A difficult environment for the recovery of the Polish economy,” they claim.

