The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia

The president of the delegation cries out against the “forced integration” promoted by the Generalitat

In just three days, the mission of MEPs that landed in Catalonia on Monday to analyze the effects of immersion has been able to verify that the Generalitat imposes the monolingual educational system with an iron fist, disregarding judicial rulings, tolerating – if not promoting – harassment to those who dare to dissent and obstruct any attempt at oversight, even if it comes from a supra-state authority such as the European Union.

The president of the community committee, the Estonian It’s Toomwarned the Catalan Administration yesterday that “forced integration is actually assimilation” to censor the concept that the Government chaired by Pere Aragonès has of linguistic policy and, specifically, that which should be applied in the classrooms.

While waiting for the Petitions Committee of the European Parliament to prepare a conclusive report within three months after analyzing the data and opinions collected during his stay in Catalonia, Toom yesterday carried out a crude analysis of the linguistic situation in the region he portrays. clearly the cornering of Spanish in schools and the deprivation of rights of Spanish-speaking families who want their children to be educated in their mother tongue, which is also a common and co-official language in Catalonia.

The liberal MEP from the Renew group fired without the hesitation that intimidates a good part of the Catalan political class when the thorny issue of immersion is addressed. Toom was blunt when he stated that “Catalan is not in danger” in Catalonia and that in the schools of the autonomous community “there is no bilingualism”, two assertions that the Generalitat insists on denying by ensuring that Catalan is a “minorized” language. » in serious danger of extinction and that in Catalan schools Spanish is not persecuted and is taught in a fair proportion from an academic and social point of view.

Without ignoring the “poor and sad” results obtained by Catalan schools in the PISA report, the president of the European mission expanded on a speech that, although obvious, takes on special relevance when delivered by a European authority that judges without a priori that supposed “success model” that is immersion.

In a very busy contact with the press, the Estonian highlighted issues that, according to sources in the delegation, are “incomprehensible” from a European point of view. Issues such as “citizens in Catalonia have to go to court themselves” to ensure that their children can study in Spanish. Which, Toom stressed, “is a problem” that would be easily solved if the Generalitat were to apply the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) that requires 25% of classes to be taught in Spanish in all schools in the region.

“It has become very clear that what they are looking for for their children is the right to receive education in Spanish without leaving Catalan aside,” said the president of the mission, to refute the argument that the independence movement uses in order to attack parents. like that of the harassed girl from Canet, the one that maintains that expanding the hours of Spanish in a school implies contributing to the disappearance of the Catalan language and responds to political will.

Toom corroborated several of the information published by EL MUNDO over the last week, especially those that have to do with the Generalitat’s attempt to obstruct the work of the mission.

Thus, the president of the European mission confirmed that senior officials of the Catalan Government were sent to the two schools chosen by the delegation to supervise the application of immersion with the obvious purpose of preventing the directors of the centers from being able to speak freely with the MEPs. . “There was supervision by a person in charge of the Generalitat and they spoke instead of the directors,” confirmed Toom.

Likewise, he regretted the harassment of the separatists who pressured them throughout their visit: “They have called us racists and fascists in front of the security forces.”

Toom’s diagnosis was shared by Ana Losada, the president of the Assembly for a Bilingual School (AEB), whose claim led to the visit of the European Parliament to Catalonia. Losada considered that the visit has served to “demonstrate the total loneliness and institutional helplessness that those who defend linguistic rights in Catalonia have.”

«The nationalist bubble that has been created, in which they feed themselves and believe their own lies, is exploded when the reality is known. And this has happened with the European mission. The nervousness of the independence movement with this mission is the reflection that its story has lost the battle against the truth,” added the president of the Petitions Committee of the European Parliament, the popular Sorrows Montserrat.

While the Cs MEP, Love Happy Birthday, added: «A mission from the European Parliament had to come to combat this Hispanophobic obsession. “They have been violating sentences for many years, but the law is the law.”

