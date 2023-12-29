The European Union promotes lung cancer screening among women with the collaboration of the CCUN

#European #Union #promotes #lung #cancer #screening #among #women #collaboration #CCUN

Lung cancer is the leading cause of oncological death among women and, however, they have less access to screening programs because of the inclusion criteria. To correct this inequality, the SOLACE Project has launched a European public awareness campaign so that the female population benefits more and better from early detection in a curable stage of the disease.

“The age and smoking criteria traditionally used in screening programs do not adapt well to the reality of women with lung cancer. Usually, They are diagnosed earlier than men, and with less relation to tobacco. That is why we are promoting research in aspects that improve these subjects pending screening, in such a way that it is easier for more women to access them,” says the Dr. Luis Seijodirector of the Department of Pulmonology and specialist in the Lung Cancer Area of ​​the Cancer Center Clinic University of Navarra (CCUN), the only Spanish center that participates in SOLACE.

According to the latest figures published by the Association for Women’s Lung Cancer Research, the incidence of lung cancer among the female population has tripled since 2001. Despite this, due to their particular characteristics they have more hopeful survival rates. Bringing them closer to European screening programs will significantly improve their prognosis.

European healthy vanguard

The SOLACE Project brings together 33 European institutions to develop and maximize accessibility to lung cancer screening programs in all European Union countries. As Dr. Seijo explains, It is a consortium dedicated to the implementation of screening and the study of its possibilities, as well as the approach to early detection in women, patients with comorbidities and a high risk of lung cancer. -con COPD or with diffuse interstitial lung disease (DILD). In addition, it uses synergies to deliver public health recommendations and social security benefits also to the most disadvantaged populations or those with difficult access to the health system.”

As a national member of this European project, the CCUN brings the experience of more than twenty years of the own lung cancer early detection program, knowledge, the involvement of its professionals, and data. It also participates in the development of recommendation guides to anticipate the development of this disease as soon as possible.