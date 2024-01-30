The European Union supports the Mic

Isabelle Delattre and Edgard Razafindravahy met here at MIC Ambohidahy.

The European Union is ready to provide support to the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade in order to technically support the Malagasy State in its industrial development.

The foundations laid, time for action. The milestones for further cooperation between the European Union and the authorities of the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade have just been established. Indeed, international organizations do not look passively at the evolution of the business and investment climate in the Big Island. Proof of this is given with this new confirmation from the European Union which is committed to supporting the country in its objective of attracting more investors and developers.

A meeting along these lines took place yesterday between Edgard Razafindravahy, Minister of Industrialization and Trade, and Isabelle Delattre Burger, EU Ambassador to Madagascar. The latter suggested during her meeting with the member of the government that “the EU is ready to technically support the Malagasy State in relation to its industrial development and investments in Madagascar”, she assured yesterday at the headquarters of the MIC in Ambohidahy. It must be said, the world of investments continues to evolve.

Engagement

Thus, the European Union will endeavor to examine with the MIC experienced project developers to support the development of industry, entrepreneurship and investments, as supported by the EU ambassador.

The various reforms undertaken by the country for some time now seem to be improving the business climate and are not leaving the various partners unmoved. Indeed, who could have imagined a decade, or even a few years ago, a collaboration between the State and the private sector within the framework of the Industrialization of the Big Island? And yet, it was possible. “The tools to attract more investors and project developers are already in place. The State and the authorities are ready to collaborate with the private sector and especially the various international organizations to improve the business climate,” assures Edgard Razafindravahy.

The previous five-year term was in fact used to establish a more attractive and efficient business environment. For example, a new investment law was recently introduced, thus promoting the development of local businesses and the use of capital in Madagascar. There is also the pact on industrialization which links the private sector and the State in an industrial program, aiming to increase the weight of Malagasy industry to 30% of its Gross Domestic Product by 2040.

A commitment which materializes with the establishment of the National Council for the Industrialization of Madagascar (CNIM). All this works in favor of the Big Island in its operation to attract investors.

Itamara Randriamamonjy