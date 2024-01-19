The events of the 1991 barricades will be commemorated near the Saeima House

#events #barricades #commemorated #Saeima #House

On Saturday, January 20, remembering the events of the barricades of January 1991, a bonfire of memories will be lit in front of the Saeima building at 4:00 p.m. Journalists who covered the non-violent resistance of the people during the barricades will traditionally gather there, informing people both in Latvia and abroad about the historical events of January.

People working in radio, television and print media, cinema people, as well as employees of the Press Center of the Supreme Council are invited to participate in the event. Former members of the Supreme Council, members of the Presidium of the Saeima and deputies will also gather at the bonfire of memories.

The commemorative event in honor of the events of January 1991 will continue in the Red Hall of the Saeima House, where the journalists of the barricades will be addressed by the Speaker of the Saeima Daigas Mieriņa, as well as the leader of the Revival period Dainis İvāns and the leader of the People’s Front faction of the Supreme Council Jānis Dinevičs. At the event, the video story of the memories of Silva Bendrāte, correspondent of Latvian Radio during the 1991 barricades in Kuldīga, will be shown.

A festive event for journalists from the time of the barricades is a parliamentary tradition established during the 8th Saeima.

Also, on Saturday, January 20, the Speaker of the Saeima, members of the Presidium and deputies will also participate in other events dedicated to the memory of the January 1991 barricades. Among them, D. Mieriņa and other high-ranking officials of the country will attend the commemoration of the barricades in Dome Square. They will start at 10:00 a.m. with the lighting of the memorial bonfire. The “Singing Revolution” exhibition will also be on view at the Cathedral Square, and candles will be lit for Ukrainian soldiers. Also, on this day, parliamentarians will lay flowers at Riga II Forest Cemetery, at the Freedom Monument and at the places of remembrance of the fallen in Bastejkaln.

Saeima Press Service