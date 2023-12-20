The exhausted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be a bit late

#exhausted #Nvidia #GeForce #RTX #bit #late

TECH NEWS – The Greens apparently want to retire GeForce GTX 1600 graphics cards with this GPU…

So far, we have heard that the new model of the previous generation GeForce RTX 3050, based on the Ampere architecture, will be released in January (at the same time we can expect the release of the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super…), but in February. On the Chinese Board Channel forum, we can also read that the American pricing will be below $200, $180, which is mostly appropriate for the card’s capabilities, so asking for more than HUF 75,000 for the card here would be simply ridiculous…

The current RTX 3050 has 8 GB of VRAM and its price starts at $230, while the RTX 4060 (of course, there is no desktop RTX 4050 on the Ada Lovelace architecture…) is available for $300. However, AMD laughs and sells us an 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 for 200 dollars, and the Intel Arc A580 can be ours for 170. In other words, in the price category, Nvidia is simply uncompetitive at the moment, and that’s why they count on the exhausted RTX 3050.

Its specifications: GA-107-325-Kx SKU, PG173 SKU16 PCB, 2048 cores (20% less than the 8 gig model), 1470 MHz clock (17% slower), for 6 GB VRAM and a 96-bit memory bus is associated (25% less in both factors). On the other hand, the card with three DP and one HDMI connector will not necessarily require an external (6/8-pin) power connector, as its consumption of between 70-100W can be easily solved via the PCI-E connection (if it is 75W or below, it is certainly not necessary connect an extra cable from the power supply unit!).

Although it is understandable that Nvidia wants to launch something in the lower price range, we are not talking about an RTX 4050. It is not worth it for the company to put together a really budget card based on the Ada architecture, so the maximum 6 GB RTX 3050 will be a good choice for those who might only play eSports games (e.g. Counter-Strike 2) and do not have the financial opportunity to buy a more powerful card. Switch to GPU…

Source: WCCFTech