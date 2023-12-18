The expansion release window for Elden Ring may have been leaked

#expansion #release #window #Elden #Ring #leaked

Some speculation regarding the expansion for Elden Ring was already written here during the last week. However, currently one of the users of the ResetEra server came across another hint that Shadow of the Erdtree could arrive as early as next year. What led them to this? Apparently, they managed to find a controller from the company Thrustmaster, which was supposed to be connected to the Elden Ring. So, more precisely, with his new expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, which according to the presented parameters should arrive in February 2024.

According to Thrustmaster, players can also count on controllers thematically connected to Malenia and Ranni. However, they are not supposed to arrive before 2025. It is therefore quite possible that we will not see the expansion this year. But it is unlikely that the expected DLC for Elden Ring will be released without more active promotion.