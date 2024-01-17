The expected fate of the Peregrine lunar module? It burns up in Earth’s atmosphere

#expected #fate #Peregrine #lunar #module #burns #Earths #atmosphere

The Peregrine lander has been operating in space for more than a week. On Friday, January 12, this Astrobotic spacecraft found itself at a distance of approximately 383 thousand kilometers from Earth (and then a little further), which corresponds to the average distance between the Moon and our planet.

Landing on the lunar surface was not even in the cards, Space.com pointed out, simply because the moon was also in a different part of its orbit at the time, far from the module.

The leakage of propellants introduced uncertainty not only into the estimates of the life of the spacecraft, but also into the prediction of its trajectory.

“Based on the original trajectory, we would have reached the Moon on the 15th day after launch. However, according to our current fuel estimates, we will run out of fuel before this 15-day mark,” Astrobotic Technology said in a statement published on Saturday, January 13th on the X Network.

“The spacecraft has been operating in space for six days and 16 hours, and Peregrine continues to leak fuel, but now very slowly. Yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, we tested one of the main engines for the first time,” added the company in a statement on its website on Sunday, adding that the spacecraft is still capable of scientific work.

Heading back to Earth

However, the latest data evaluations show that the module is currently on its way back to Earth, where it will probably burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Experts from Astrobotic, together with experts from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), evaluated the best way to safely terminate the spacecraft’s mission in order to both protect functional satellites in Earth orbit and at the same time to ensure that no new debris is created (“space junk”) in the so-called cislunar space.

Cislunar space means the area above the uppermost layers of the Earth’s atmosphere, between our geostationary orbit and the orbit of the Moon, or a bit beyond it.

“The recommendation we’ve received is to let the spacecraft burn up during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. As this is a commercial mission, the final decision on Peregrine’s final flight path is in our hands. Ultimately, we must balance our own desire to extend the life of the probe (…) with the risk that our damaged spacecraft could cause a problem in cislunar space. We therefore made the difficult decision to maintain the ship’s current trajectory to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“While we believe it is possible for the spacecraft to continue operating for several more weeks and potentially raise the orbit to pass Earth, we must consider the anomalous state of the propulsion system and use the craft’s on-board capabilities to responsibly and safely terminate the mission,” he states. Astrobotic.

“The spacecraft remains operational and stable and remains on its previously reported trajectory toward Earth’s atmosphere. The fuel leakage caused by the anomaly has practically stopped. The team continues to work with NASA and US government agencies to assess the final trajectory at which the vehicle is expected to burn,” the firm announced on Monday, January 15.

The company is not concerned that the return of the module would pose any security risk. Its representatives are convinced that it will burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere. However, they will have further negotiations with NASA.

No new updates have been provided by Astrobotic since then. He and NASA are due to release more information on Thursday.

The Peregrine module, which was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday last week by a Vulcan Centaur rocket of the United Launch Alliance (ULA), a Boeing and Lockheed Martin venture, was originally scheduled to land on the moon’s surface on February 23.

The Peregrine lander first noticed a problem with the orientation of the solar array that provides power on Monday, January 8, a few hours after launch. Although these problems were solved, the mission to the moon was thwarted by the failure of the propulsion systems and the loss of a “critical amount” of fuel.

Last week, the company also published a hypothesis regarding what could have caused the anomaly in the module’s operation and subsequent problems. “Astrobotic’s hypothesis for the Peregrine spacecraft propulsion anomaly is that the valve between the helium propellant and the oxidizer failed to reseal after activation. This led to a surge of high-pressure helium that increased the pressure in the oxidizer tank beyond the operating limit level and subsequently ruptured the tank,” she described.

On board the module, in addition to a number of scientific devices, there are also cargo from the companies Celestis and Elysium Space, which specialize in sending cremated human remains into space – this mission involves symbolic elements of DNA or the ashes of several dozen people, including the creator of the cult series Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry , science fiction writer and author of the novel 2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke or the trio of former US presidents George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.

However, the largest client of this commercial mission is NASA, which ordered the transportation of scientific instruments to the lunar surface from Astrobotic.

In any case, the launch of the Vulcan rocket, a joint venture between the American companies Boeing and Lockheed Martin, showed the rise of a new rival for the company SpaceX, entrepreneur Elon Musk. This is what the US government has been striving for for a long time, which is trying to reach the scale of suppliers for sending satellites and other cargo into space, wrote last week.

The payload of Vulcan, a privately funded lunar lander, will not complete its mission due to technical problems, but the launch vehicle itself in Florida was a success. This is the first step towards gaining market share, which is now dominated by SpaceX with the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

Demand for launch vehicles has skyrocketed. States and private companies such as Amazon are interested. Larger American rockets, such as SpaceX’s Starship or Blue Origin’s New Glenn, will reach orbit in months to years at the earliest.

The price for the launch of the Vulcan rocket starts at about 110 million dollars (2.5 billion crowns). That’s half the cost of its predecessor, the Atlas V. Reusable Falcon 9 rockets cost $62 million (CZK 1.4 billion) to launch, sometimes more for Pentagon missions.

