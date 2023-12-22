The expected Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the editorial office. What is in the package and what does it look like?

#expected #Samsung #Galaxy #S23 #editorial #office #package

A few days ago, sales of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE started on the Czech market, and we welcomed the expected news in the editorial office. For testing purposes, we have a cream version available, in which shade only the back is covered, of course. Apart from the device itself, we can hardly find anything in the sales box. There are only the necessary manuals and a USB cable terminated on both sides of USB-C. In this regard, the problem with the missing charging adapter immediately arises. You can’t use just any, but with the supplied cable only one that has a USB-C input.

First of all, we can say that the phone seems incredibly robust and durable. In this regard, the glass back and aluminum frame will be behind everything. With the cream version, you don’t have to worry about visible fingerprints, which is definitely a plus. The side buttons are also successful, they are certainly pressable and have a pleasant response.

After turning on the display, what some expected, or could have seen in other Samsungs from the last year, will surface. The South Korean manufacturer uncomfortably enlarges the frames around the display. They are particularly eye-catching compared to the Galaxy S21 FE and look really inappropriate on a mobile phone for at least 17,000 crowns. It’s really a shame, because the AMOLED display itself is of high quality as expected, it has 120 Hz and also an optical fingerprint reader.

Comparison of the frames around the display with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The phone’s environment is up-to-date and not only Android 14 is ready, but also the One UI 6.0 superstructure, while the November security patches are shining on the phone at the moment. You don’t have to worry about fluency, but we use the phone too briefly for a more in-depth evaluation.

We are starting to test the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the editorial office. If you have any questions, write them to us in the discussion below this article.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256+8 GB

Dimensions158 × 76.5 × 8.1 mm, 209 gDisplayAMOLED, 6.4″ (2,400 × 1,080 px) Camera50 Mpx, video: 3,840 × 2,160 px, 60 FPSProcessorSamsung Exynos 2200, + ?×1.8 GHzMemory RAM : 8 GB, Storage: 256 GB, no Battery 4,500 mAh, charging time: 1:17 hours