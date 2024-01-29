The expected snowfall has started in Istanbul – Last Minute Türkiye News

#expected #snowfall #started #Istanbul #Minute #Türkiye #News

Following the warnings of the General Directorate of Meteorology, snowfall began to be effective in the higher parts of Istanbul.

With the snowfall that started yesterday evening in Kadıköy District of Silivri district, the streets and vehicles were covered with a white cover.

Snowfall also had its effect in Fatih, Arnavutköy and Çatalca. In some parts of the mega city, the streets and avenues turned white due to rain.

During the night, hail was felt in Üsküdar and Kadıköy, and snow was effective in the higher parts of Kartal.

The hail that fell in some districts caused confusion among drivers on the road.

Drivers proceeded slowly and carefully in traffic due to hail that started suddenly in Üsküdar and Kadıköy.

It snowed heavily on Kartal Aydos Hill and its surroundings.

While the roads were covered in white, snow accumulations formed on the roofs of the houses.

SNOW IS AFFECTING THE NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY On the other hand, snowfall is also affecting the Kocaeli section of the Northern Marmara Highway.

While there was no disruption in transportation due to rain in the Sevindikli location, the Gulf crossing of the highway, Highways teams are working to combat snow.

Intermittent snowfall continues in the higher parts of Izmit.

Traffic teams call on drivers to be careful against rain and icing and warn them to obey traffic signs and markers.

HOW LONG WILL THE SNOW LAST IN ISTANBUL? The General Directorate of Meteorology announced that snowfall is expected to continue until Tuesday. In the statement, it was stated that the precipitation will generally be in the form of rain and sleet, sleet and moderate snow in the northern parts, and heavy snow in the higher elevations.

It is estimated that the precipitation will be in the form of strong winds and storms from the north until Tuesday morning, and occasionally heavy snow in the northern parts.

BEWARE OF DISRUPTIONS IN TRANSPORTATION It is necessary to be careful and cautious against negativities such as transportation disruptions, icing in high areas, frost, reduced visibility, roof blown off due to strong winds and short-term storms, and trees and poles falling down.

