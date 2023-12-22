the expert explained how important this card is for the Kremlin

#expert #explained #important #card #Kremlin

When asked if she thinks that the Russian president, embroiled in the war in Ukraine, is betting on the fact that D. Trump will defeat Joe Biden and return to power next year, the analyst did not hesitate: “This is V. Putin’s trump card.”

“Waiting for Mr. Trump to come back has something useful for Mr. Putin… He can play on that.” He can already use this as a kind of warning… to scare the Ukrainians, the Europeans, the rest of the world. Given his past experience with Trump, Putin is quite confident that Trump will quickly try to resolve the war in Ukraine in his favor.

And, you know, it’s obvious that Putin has had Trump’s number for a while now, he knows how to manipulate him… He’s been very good at communicating with Trump in the art of flattery. In many ways, he sees Trump as an asset,” Hill explained to the One Decision Podcast, co-hosted by former UK MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove.

F. Hill repeated that V. Putin increasingly feels the possibility of ending the war in his favor.

“Myself and many other colleagues are already receiving small signals that are being sent to see if the United States and the West are ready to negotiate,” Hill admitted, adding that it “suggests that Russia would like this to end, but. .. completely according to V. Putin’s terms: no return of territories, with the possibility of further pressure on Ukraine and certainly no reparations.”

The history of the relationship between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin on the world stage began at the very beginning of the former US president’s political career, when suspicions about Russian interference in the US elections spread, writes The Guardian.

in 2018 Trump has been widely criticized for showing subservience during the summit with Putin in Helsinki. in 2019 investigation into Russian election meddling and ties between Trump and Moscow ended with several indictments and ample evidence of Trump’s attempts to interfere with the election, but no evidence of collusion.

Widely seen as an aspiring autocrat, Trump regularly praises Putin and other authoritarian leaders.

“Russia’s V. Putin says that Mr. Biden’s ‘politically motivated persecution of a political rival’ is very useful for Russia, because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot claim to teach others about democracy,” D. Trump explained to his supporters last week. “So we are talking about democracy, but the whole world is watching the persecution of a political opponent who is putting his foot in (ed. J. Biden).”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 91 criminal charges in four indictments, and faces various civil lawsuits and a decision in Colorado to remove him from the ballot for the Jan. 6 election. incitement to insurrection. Nevertheless, he leads the Republican polls by a wide margin and competes with Mr. Biden in the general election polls.

According to F. Hill, D. Trump can be extremely unpredictable, so V. Putin himself has to be very careful not to offend him and not cross the line.

“In any case, everything that D. Trump’s surrogates or D. Trump himself says about NATO, about Europe and European security, about world and global affairs, about Ukraine, everything that happens in the Capitol… for V. Putin, this is just a sign that everything is rapidly changing in his direction again, in his favor,” the expert had no doubt.

From 2017 to 2019 Hill was a senior national security adviser in the Trump White House. She eventually found herself in the spotlight as a witness in Trump’s first impeachment trial, when he sought to blackmail Ukraine for dirt on political rivals. in 2013 she published the widely distributed book Mr. Putin: Kremlin Operative.

Although she made a name for herself in Washington foreign policy circles, she was born and raised in northeast England and studied at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland before attending Harvard.