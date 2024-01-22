The expert explained what changes in the body begin when you stop drinking alcohol: many benefits | Business

#expert #explained #body #stop #drinking #alcohol #benefits #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“Alcohol causes the liver to become fatty at first. These fats cause liver inflammation. In response, the liver tries to heal itself, causing scar tissue to form. If this continues uncontrollably, the entire liver can become a network of scars with small islets of healthy liver, liver cirrhosis can develop,” explains the scientist.

In the late stages of liver cirrhosis, when the liver is no longer working, people can become jaundiced, lethargic and confused. If not treated in time, this condition can lead to death.

However, the condition, appearance and functionality of the liver of people with fatty liver can radically improve after just two or three weeks of alcohol, says A.Dhanda.

“In people with liver inflammation or minor scarring, even within seven days of giving up alcohol, there is a noticeable reduction in liver fat, inflammation and scarring. Cessation of alcohol consumption for a few months allows the liver to heal and return to its normal state,” says the scientist.

Of course, they can’t become completely fresh if they’ve already been badly damaged, according to The Conversation article.

“If you stop drinking and only have a fatty liver, it can recover quickly. If you had cirrhosis of the liver to begin with, stopping alcohol can help you recover a little and improve liver function, but you won’t be able to undo all the damage that has already been done,” notes the scientist.

For heavy drinkers with more serious medical conditions, including liver failure, abstaining from alcohol for several years reduces the chance that their condition will worsen and they will die.

Shutterstock nuotr./Gelta

Avoiding alcohol also has positive effects on sleep, brain function and blood pressure. Long-term abstinence from alcohol also reduces the risk of several types of cancer – including liver, pancreatic and colon – heart disease and stroke.

Alcohol is not the only cause of ill health. Quitting it has many health benefits, but it is not a panacea. Refusing alcohol or using it in moderation should be seen as part of a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular physical exercise, notes the scientist.

It is important to remember that heavy drinkers can be physically dependent on alcohol and sudden cessation of alcohol consumption can lead to alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

The symptoms of this syndrome are individual and can manifest very differently. If the form is mild, the syndrome causes tremors and sweating.

However, if the case is severe, it can cause hallucinations, seizures and even death. In certain cases, the doctor may recommend or the patient may choose to stop drinking alcohol while taking medication.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$