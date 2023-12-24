The expiration of medical prescriptions for disabled people has been abolished, the latest news

#expiration #medical #prescriptions #disabled #people #abolished #latest #news

The expiration of medical prescriptions for the disabled has been abolished, the latest news – Abruzzo Cityrumors

Abolished+the+expiry+of+medical+prescriptions+for+the+disabled%2C+the+latest+news%C3%A0

abruzzocityrumorsit

/lifestyle/abolita-la-scadenza-delle-ricette-mediche-per-i-disabili-le-ultime-novita.html/amp/

Home The expiration of medical prescriptions for the disabled has been abolished, the latest Lifestyle news

An innovation for medical prescriptions for disabled people comes from the government. Let’s find out all the news and what will change soon.

As part of a broad reform aimed at simplifying administrative procedures in the healthcare sector, the Government has introduced important changes that will have a significant impact on the daily lives of disabled people. One of the most relevant developments is l‘abolition of the expiration of medical prescriptions intended for patients suffering from disabling and chronic pathologies, offering substantial relief to those who face health-related challenges on a daily basis.

The government introduces important innovations for medical prescriptions, here are what they are – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

The main novelty consists in revocation of the expiration of medical prescriptions for therapies, drugs, rehabilitation and medical aids. This means that patients suffering from chronic or disabling pathologies will be able to use these prescriptions in an unlimited way, without the need to continually request new prescriptions from their doctor. Another notable innovation is the transformation of electronic recipes into a permanent structural system, abandoning the previous extension until 31 December 2024. This step forward will help make the process of prescribing and collecting medicines more efficient, while reducing the administrative burden for patients.

Simplifications coming

The enabling bill aims to simplify administrative procedures in various sectors, including disability. Among the specific measures envisaged:

Reduction of times and simplification of procedures for concessions, concessions and authorizations for law elimination of architectural barriers.

Reduction of administrative burdens for patients with disabling or chronic pathologies.

Great simplifications are coming for people with disabilities, here is the list – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

Elimination of repetitions in health checks for those with permanent disabilities.

for those with permanent disabilities. Simplification of process for ascertaining disability, blindness, deafness, recognition of rare or chronic diseases.

Lightening of bureaucratic burdens on the families of disabled people.

Simplification of issuing of digital signature and digital identityeven for those who lack legal protection.

Also the tourism sector was not excluded from these important simplifications. The objective is to make administrative procedures for accommodation, wellness and conference tourism activities easier. In particular, the renewal of licenses relating to spa activities will be simplified through a procedure based on self-certification by the company’s legal representative.

This measure will reduce bureaucratic burdens for the businesses involved, while promoting a more favorable environment for the development of spa tourism. So soon everything will be simpler and faster for those who have certain needs that do not vary over time.