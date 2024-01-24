The Exynos 2400 does not lag behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 when running games

#Exynos #lag #Snapdragon #Gen #running #games

The Exynos 2400 lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the synthetic tests, if only by a little. However, when it comes to running games, the two chipsets go head to head.

Videographer NL Tech compared the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra against the Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24+ by playing a bunch of popular Android games on both devices to see if and if so what is the difference between the two chipsets.

Very interesting results were obtained during the competition. The two phones performed similarly when running Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legend and Fortnite. In the case of Genshin Impact, the two chipsets kept the frame rate around 60 fps, in PUBG Mobile the chips were able to achieve 90 fps with Smooth graphics settings, and in Fortnite the frame rate was also around 90 fps, although during battles this sometimes dropped to 70.

The videographer discovered a significant difference in only two games, one being Call of Duty Mobile and the other being War Thunder. In the former case, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 maintained 120 fps throughout, while the Exynos 2400 could go up to 60 for some inexplicable reason. At the same time, the Exynos 2400 outperformed Qualcomm’s chip while running War Thunder, keeping frame rates around 100 fps, while the Snapdragon chip limited itself to 40 fps. It is worth noting that War Thunder supports ray tracing, so these results also indicate that the Xclipse 940 graphics controller in the Exynos chip handles ray tracing better.

However, two extremely important things should not be agreed upon. One is that these tests were performed on devices that are about to be distributed, and the other is that they are actually two different mobile phones.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have a much better heat dissipation system, topped by a larger heatsink. Other factors may also play a role. A comparison that would be much closer to reality would be if someone compared the Exynos and Snapdragon chip-equipped versions of the Galaxy S24+. Presumably, this will also happen in the not-too-distant future.

Source: GSMArena

Follow too NapiDroid.hu-ta for the latest Android news!