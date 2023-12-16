The Exynos 2400 is said to be more powerful than the new hardware of the iPhone 15 Pro

#Exynos #powerful #hardware #iPhone #Pro

In January, the Samsung Galaxy S24 models will be presented, about which quite a lot of details have already been leaked. One of the interesting things is the return of two types of hardware, Exynos 2400 in some of the devices, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the other. Many people will certainly accept this with sadness, but you don’t necessarily have to be afraid of Samsung’s self-developed chip, it is said to have improved a lot compared to before.

Recently, one of the reliable twitter leakers shared some information about the Exynos 2400. Perhaps the most important detail is that it will have a GPU developed jointly with AMD, thanks to which the graphics performance will surpass the Apple A17 Pro, which serves in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

It was also revealed that the Exynos 2400 will be manufactured using an improved 4 nm manufacturing process, which will improve performance and reduce the scrap rate. It was also possible to reduce the thickness of the chipset and improve heat dissipation.

According to the news, the presentation of the Galaxy S24 mobile phones will be held on January 17, and the possibility of pre-ordering can start immediately after that. In the case of the two smaller models, the S24 and S24+, we can expect shared hardware, i.e. in some regions the phones will be sold with Exynos 2400, while in other places they will be sold with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In Europe, there is a good chance that we will get Samsung’s own developed hardware. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, can appear with a Qualcomm processor in all markets.

Sourcevia, featured image: AndroidAuthority

