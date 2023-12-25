The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55

#Exynos #processor #remains #Samsung #Galaxy #A55

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is coming soon, which could be one of the most popular models of the A-series next year. The phone was recently tested, so it became clear what the new Exynos chip inside it can do.

The Galaxy A53 was powered by an Exynos 1280, the Galaxy A54 was powered by an Exynos 1380, and the Galaxy A55 is rumored to be powered by the yet to be announced Exynos 1480.

The new hardware will have the usual 8-core, 2-cluster CPU design (4 powerful and 4 economical cores), but the Mali GPU will be replaced by an AMD solution, the Xclipse 530 unit based on the RDNA2 architecture may be included in the Exynos 1480.

Greater progress can therefore be expected in the graphics field, theoretically the new chip may even be capable of hardware ray tracing, but of course it is not top-of-the-line hardware. On the other hand, the CPU performance will increase to a minimal, almost negligible extent based on the above test.

In the tested prototype, 8 GB of RAM served, and there is a good chance that the Galaxy A55 will not be available with more than that. According to previous news, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP camera and 25 W fast charging.

