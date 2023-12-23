The F-15 Eagle II and S-70M Black Hawk are threatened with failure to purchase because Indonesia supplies Iran with Shahed 136 drone components

#F15 #Eagle #S70M #Black #Hawk #threatened #failure #purchase #Indonesia #supplies #Iran #Shahed #drone #components

ZONAJAKARTA.com – The US Treasury Department through its official release on December 19 2023 made a surprising statement that an Indonesian company supplied components for Iran’s Shahed 136 drone.

The Indonesian company based in Surabaya actually supplies components in the form of servomotors to Iran for use in the Shahed 136 and other drones made in Tehran.

This problem could be very serious because Indonesia has various defense agreements with the US so that the sale of the Shahed 136 kamikaze drone is prohibited.

The Shahed 136 became banned because it was a kamikaze drone that was difficult to fend off in the Ukrainian war.

In Ukraine, Shahed 136 went into action, massacring various Kiev combat elements on the front lines.

Most annoying for the US and its allies, the Shahed 136 drone is cheap and the production process is also fast.

This makes the replacement process for Shahed in Ukraine very fast.

“Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia has reportedly deployed Iranian-made Shahed 136 drones to carry out targeted attacks against various installations in the country,” explained The Economics Times.

Shahed is known for its drones which are capable of carrying out effective long-range attacks.

“Shahed 136, known for its long-range capability and suicide mission design, has been used to attack fixed targets effectively.

“The deployment of these drones adds a new dimension to the conflict and raises concerns over the use of advanced military technology in the region,” he explained.

