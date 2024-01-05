The facial exercise that promises to reduce double chin and jawline

#facial #exercise #promises #reduce #double #chin #jawline

Currently, the term ‘Mewing’ is causing a stir on social media. With more than 1.9 billion views under the hashtag #mewing on TikTok, this technique has not only become an aesthetic trend, but is also attributed to benefits for breathing, facial muscles and dental structure. Figures such as Angelina Jolie, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian are mentioned among its users.

Mewing is a practice that consists of the correct positioning of the tongue in the mouth and is named after its creator, the British orthodontist John Mew. In addition to being the pioneer of mewing, Mew is known for the development of orthotropic, an alternative form of orthodontics that seeks to improve facial and jaw growth in a preventive and non-invasive way.

Dr. Mew claims that the technique improves breathing and aligns the lower teeth with the upper teeth, helping to avoid jaw pain and redefine the jaw. However, in 2017, the General Dental Council revoked his medical license for denigrating traditional orthodontic practices.

Natalia Ivarrola, facial gymnastics instructor, points out that mewing involves returning to the natural position of the tongue. In her workshops, she teaches that pronouncing the word “come” helps to correctly position the tongue. Although she warns that results require perseverance and practice. According to Ivarrola, the benefits of this technique, which include better definition of the jaw and cheekbones, as well as relaxation and toning of the oral floor, are usually observed after three or four weeks.

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery agrees that regular practice makes it easier to adapt to this new position of the tongue. The London School of Facial Orthotropy states that the goal of mewing is to increase space for the natural alignment of the teeth, improving swallowing and breathing.

An Oxford Academic study links a small jaw to teeth crowding and breathing problems, especially in children. Therefore, he suggests breathing and chewing exercises to prevent jaw problems.

However, the effectiveness of mewing in terms of oral health is not yet scientifically proven. YouTuber Cam Jones reported improvements in his breathing and posture after practicing mewing, but no significant changes in his appearance. Dr Zainab Mackie, known as ‘The TikTok Dentist’, warns about the risks of self-diagnosis and recommends seeking professional medical advice.

