The fact that all intensive care patients in an Egyptian hospital died due to a power outage

After a post circulated on social media pages sparked panic among the people

Cairo – Al Arabiya.net

January 22, 2024

A post circulated on the pages of the social networking site “Facebook” stating that all patients in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Egypt had died, caused panic among the people, but the Ministry of Health and Population came out on its official page to clarify the truth of this news.

The Ministry of Health and Population denied what was being circulated on some social media outlets about the Ministry of Health announcing the death of all patients in the intensive care department of an Egyptian hospital due to a power outage, stressing that this news is completely false.

The Ministry of Health said that this news relates to the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s announcement on November 12, 2023 of the death of all intensive care patients at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip due to a power and oxygen outage.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population calls on citizens and users of social media pages not to be led by rumors and to obtain information and data from its official sources.

