The Family Dinner is given a new look: ‘Very refreshing’ | Show

With video The upcoming season of The Family Dinner, which will be broadcast from February 7, has been partly given a new look. The EO announced this on Thursday. In the series, Bert van Leeuwen not only attempts to mend broken family ties, the presenter also stands in the gap for people who have something to celebrate but cannot achieve this without help.

Maxime Segers December 28 2023 Last update: 12:22

