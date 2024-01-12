The farmers could resume the protests and threaten to block the Bucharest belt if they are not allowed in Piața Victoriei

#farmers #resume #protests #threaten #block #Bucharest #belt #allowed #Piața #Victoriei

There was a scandal on Thursday evening, on the outskirts of the Capital, where trucks and agricultural machinery blocked traffic in Chiajna commune.

These protests by farmers and transporters continued on Friday. After tens of hours of waiting in Afumați, on DN2, some Agricola machines and trucks started moving. They didn’t try to head for the Capital, at least that’s their statement.

Those who are in Afumați do not currently intend to enter the Capital, as happened to those who protested Thursday evening in Chiajna, with the intention of arriving at Piața Victoriei, the seat of the Government. They preferred to enter the Ring Road.

The protesters are standing in line, at this moment, in the area of ​​the Ștefănești town, and they have in front of them a crew of the Traffic Police, which manages this movement of machines.

There are protesters who say that in the next few hours they will simply walk on the Ring Road, however, with the Traffic Police next to them, who make sure that they will not confuse the traffic and make it difficult, especially since we are talking about a Friday in which the traffic is extremely congested.

People still want to bring their grievances to the attention of the Government. I’m saying that, first of all, he is put off by the very high price of the RCA insurance policy. Then, they are bothered by the very high taxes they want to pay, even proposing that part of the excise tax they pay for fuel should go back to the transport companies.

Then they are upset about the way the border control is going, people are wasting a lot of time in those areas and they want this control of carriers to be done outside the border area, 15 km away.

They have been saying for two days that they want to reach Victoriei Square, in front of the Government, but at least until this moment a protest authorization has not been requested, which was confirmed by the general mayor of the Capital and the prefect of the Capital, which would allow them , at least in theory, to get there to protest.

People say that under these conditions they decided to protest spontaneously. It is probably also the reason why employers’ organizations, both those of transporters and those of farmers, are not officially involved in these protests, but openly say that they support them, precisely in the idea in which the grievances are based.

At the entrances to the Capital there are mixed crews, both of the Traffic Police and of the Gendarmerie, who have the clear mission and order not to allow access, as long as these protests are not authorized.

Hundreds of farmers and transporters wanted to go to the Government, but were stopped by gendarmes and policemen, who created a blockade. People say they will resume the protest on Friday. If they are not allowed to go to Piața Victoriei, they threaten to block the Capital belt with hundreds of machines.

Dissatisfied that they pay too high taxes, that the RCA policies are too expensive, and the freight transport vehicles spend a lot of time in customs, the farmers wanted to go with all their machinery to protest in front of the Government.

And because the protesters who came with the agricultural machinery were not allowed to enter the Capital, the crews from the Traffic Police formed a real blockade and did not allow anyone to pass the police cars, but especially the gendarmes because the policemen enlisted the help of their ministry colleagues to make sure things don’t get out of hand.

The Prefect of the Capital also appeared in the midst of the protesters. However, the farmers refused to talk with him until they were given a free way to the Government headquarters.

Dănuț Andruș, farmer: “For over 6 months, we have put demands on the table of the government, of the ministries, and the ministers say they don’t know our demands. It is abnormal what is happening. 30,000 farmers in Romania are bankrupt”.

Farmers and transporters threaten that, if they are not allowed to move towards Piața Victoriei, they will block the Capital belt.

Farmer: “We are determined to continue the protest until we see a change from them.”

Publication date: 12-01-2024 07:58