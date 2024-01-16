#fastest #road #car #world #Bugatti #Chiron #Super #Sport #auction

The fastest road car in the world, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is going up for auction and could fetch up to €5 million. The car is part of a limited series of only 30 models, Euronews reported.

It can reach speeds of just over 490 km/h. For comparison, the largest passenger plane in the world, the Airbus A 380, which offers more than 850 seats, takes off at about 300 km/h.

After 2019: former Le Mans winner Andy Wallace drove a new prototype to a maximum acceleration of an unprecedented 480 km/h, a limited production run of the car called the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was launched.

The luxury car has an eight-liter engine with 1,577 horsepower – for comparison, the Volkswagen Polo has 95.

Only eight of the 30 models are in the US, and this will be the first time one of them has been offered publicly. The car is being auctioned by the US company Bonhams Cars and will be announced for sale in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA on January 25, at an estimated price of $5.5 million.

The supercar market in 2024

Sports cars, which are usually available in limited numbers, have extremely powerful engines, have advanced aerodynamics and are made of lightweight materials.

The supercar segment is represented by brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Daimler AG, McLaren, Porche and Koenigsegg, among others. The global market is estimated to be nearly $17 billion in 2022.

According to a forecast by Business Research Insights, the annual growth of the global market will be 3.72% between 2022-2031, due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly vehicles and the development of autonomous vehicles.