The fate of holidays from ZUS is hanging in the balance. An important decision has been made

– We estimate that almost 2 million people will be able to use the solution. We want them to have this opportunity this year – said Krzysztof Hetman, head of the Ministry of Development and Technology, quoted in the announcement. Feedback can be submitted until February 6, 2024.

Holidays from ZUS. Consultations are starting

Contribution holidays are a voluntary solution addressed to micro-entrepreneurs (including self-employed) registered in CEIDG. It will consist in the possibility of taking advantage of exemption from the obligation to pay contributions to social security, the Labor Fund and the Solidarity Fund in one month of the year. – contributions will be financed from the state budget. The project does not exempt entrepreneurs from the obligation to pay health insurance contributions.

The Ministry of Energy and Technology predicts that the regulations will come into force on October 1, 2024, so that the first entrepreneurs will be able to use this solution in November this year.

It is estimated that approximately 1.8 million people will be able to take advantage of the holidays. The cost of the solution this year is approximately PLN 1.73 billion. According to the ministry, entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of contribution holidays regardless of the form of income tax settlement (PIT, lump sum, tax card). Support will be provided in the de minimis aid mode (state support for entrepreneurs, which does not have to be reported to the European Commission – editor’s note).

The holidays concern the entrepreneur’s social security contributions for himself (not to persons insured by him, e.g. collaborators or his employees). The solution will not apply to persons who carry out activities for their former employers. Such a reservation is to be sought by the so-called “pushing” employees into self-employment.

