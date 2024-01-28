The fate of UNRWA staff fired by the UN following allegations of involvement in attacks in Israel

#fate #UNRWA #staff #fired #allegations #involvement #attacks #Israel

Jakarta –

A number of UNRWA staff were dismissed following accusations regarding the alleged involvement of UN agency staff in Hamas attacks in Israel.

Guterres conveyed this regarding accusations that a number of UNRWA refugee agency staff were involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Guterres also appealed to the governments of other countries to continue supporting the UN refugee agency for Palestine (UNRWA) after many countries stopped funding.

“Every UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution,” said the UN Secretary General in a statement, reported by on Sunday (28/1/2024).

“The Secretariat is ready to cooperate with competent authorities capable of prosecuting individuals in accordance with the Secretariat’s normal procedures for such cooperation,” added Guterres.

At the same time, Guterres said that many employees working for UNRWA in dangerous situations should not be punished. Because there are many community needs that must be served and must be met immediately.

“The tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many of them in the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, must not be punished. The urgent needs of the communities they serve must be immediately met,” said Guterres.

In his statement, the UN Secretary General provided details about the UNRWA staff allegedly involved in the ‘alleged abhorrent acts’.

“Of the 12 people involved, nine people have been dismissed, one person has been confirmed dead and two others are being clarified,” he said.

