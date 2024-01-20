The father allowed an antichrist to practice forbidden acts with his daughter in Giza.. What is the story?

#father #allowed #antichrist #practice #forbidden #acts #daughter #Giza. #story

The girl stood F.A. She is not yet twenty years old, in front of the foyer of her house, waiting for her father to arrive to open an antiquities cemetery inside the house in the Giza area.

The girl waited for a long time until the afternoon call to prayer, and during that time the father arrived, accompanied by a man over forty years old. The girl quickly ran towards her room, waiting for the person who would open the world’s treasure for them.

Antichrist of Giza

Until her father asked her for a cup of tea to bring to the guests. The girl prepared herself and went with steady steps to her father, but fate had something else in store for her.

The girl met the antichrist at home, and the satanic idea brewed in his mind to deceive her father into offering the girl as an offering to open the cemetery.

The father did not think much and agreed to offer his daughter as a sacrifice to the antichrist. On the agreed upon day, the father and his daughter went to the antichrist and took turns assaulting her while her father stood watching the situation without moving a finger.

Details of the incident occurred when a report was received from a woman named “Z.A.”, a housewife, accusing her husband of hiring an imposter to extract antiquities from under the house, and of raping her daughter, “F.A.,” 16 years old, under the pretext of preparing jinn.

Upon investigation, the incident was found to be true, as the residents had deluded the girl’s father into believing that there were traces under the house and asked him to seek the help of a charlatan to help him extract the traces.

The antichrist came at the request of the girl’s father to bring up the jinn possessed by her, and then the antichrist told him that the jinn was ordering him to sleep with the child and establish a relationship with her, to facilitate the process of extracting the traces. Indeed, the father agreed and allowed the antichrist to rape his child in front of him in Giza.

Investigations revealed that the girl’s father was suffering from several diseases, and while serving a period of pretrial detention in the custody of the Giza Police Department, he felt ill, which led to his death.

The South Cairo Court, held in Zeinhom, ruled that an antichrist be punished with 15 years in prison for accusing him of assaulting a girl in order to offer her as an offering to the jinn to open an antiquities cemetery in Giza.