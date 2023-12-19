The father of a Hamas hostage rages at Netanyahu’s cabinet after his son was shot by the IDF

#father #Hamas #hostage #rages #Netanyahus #cabinet #son #shot #IDF

Tuesday, 19 Dec 2023 15:54 IWST

PM Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet. (AFP/HANDOUT)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Father of Avi Shamriz, hostage Hamas who was shot by Zionist forces, criticized the Prime Minister’s government Benjamin Netanyahu.

He accused Israeli forces of killing his son twice.

“I will say this to the government. You killed my son twice,” he said during an interview with NBC Newsquoted from Middle East EyeTuesday (19/12).

He then said, “You let Hamas take my child on October 7, and you killed my child on December 14.”

Shamriz was one of three victims who died after being shot dead by Israeli troops. The other victims were Yotam Haim and Samer El Talaqa.

They were killed when fighting took place in the Shejaiya district, Gaza City. During the shooting, they carried white flags and asked for help in Hebrew.

On that occasion, Shamriz’s father also called the Israeli government “not serving” and “not thinking about its citizens.”

Israel today, he continued, is not suitable for society either as a country or in terms of its government.

“They are not leaders, they only think about themselves, their power, and their salary. They don’t think about the fate of hostages,” said Shamriz’s father.

The death of Shamriz and two other hostages sparked protests in Israel. The families of the remaining hostages are worried that their relatives will experience a similar incident.

The families of the hostages also urged the Israeli government to release the hostages alive.

Responding to the incident, Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht said the deaths related to the hostages were under investigation.

It also called what the Zionist forces did a “violation in battle.”

On Sunday, the Israeli military provided the latest information about the investigation. They found signs of someone asking for help made from leftover food.

“Based on field investigations, it appears that the three hostages were in the building where the signs were located for some time,” according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli military later released photos of initial findings in the building showing “SOS” signs and “Help, there are three hostages.”

Hamas took around 250 people hostage after launching a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. As of the end of November, this group freed more than 100 hostages.

The release was part of a ceasefire agreed to by Hamas and Israel on November 24-30. From this agreement, Israel also released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in prison.

After the agreement ended, Israel completely attacked Gaza. They also claim that they will bring all the hostages home alive and will not stop the war until Hamas is destroyed.

Hamas, meanwhile, is reluctant to negotiate the release of the hostages before Israel stops its aggression and withdraws all troops from Palestine.

