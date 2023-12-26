The father of a young woman who died in the fire at Ferma Dacilor says he didn’t even know his daughter was there: “My wife called me”

#father #young #woman #died #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #didnt #daughter #wife #called

Date of update: 26/12/2023 21:29 Date of publication: 26/12/2023 20:44

The father of one of the victims of the fire at Ferma Dacilor. Photo: Digi24

The father of a young woman who died in the fire at the Ferma Dacilor boarding house was questioned on Tuesday evening by the police in Mizil. The man confessed to Digi24 journalists that he didn’t even know his daughter was in that cabin. The devastating fire resulted in 6 deaths, and two people are still missing.

Father of a victim: We didn’t expect something like this. We did not know about the possibility of the girl spending her free time in that location.

I am the father of a deceased girl. I gave a statement (to the police, no) if we know more – what happened during the night or morning.

I was called by my wife at lunch, that the girl is no longer answering and let’s come here, that it is possible that she is among the victims. From what I understand it is, but we don’t know what bodies they removed. that depends on the DNA.

The tragedy happened in Prahova county, on the second day of Christmas. “Ferma Dacilor”, a boarding house in Gura Vadului, was destroyed on Tuesday morning. Six people died and 2 others are missing and wanted by the authorities.

At the time of the fire, there were 26 people in the boarding house who participated in a party. 18 managed to evacuate in time. Two people, a child and an adult, were injured.

The building did not have a fire permit, and in 2019 checks were made, at which time several irregularities were found and 6 warnings were given.

