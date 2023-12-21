The father went Christmas shopping and when he got home, all five children were dead

#father #Christmas #shopping #home #children #dead

We only need to sleep a few more and it’s Christmas. There isn’t a child who doesn’t look forward to the decorated pine tree, the most delicious cakes, the Christmas music and scents, and of course the presents! All children love to receive gifts. Five Arizona toddlers couldn’t wait to unpack the boxes. The their father she even went to the store to buy something to make the holidays perfect, but by the time she got home, the children were dead.

A terrible tragedy happened to the children / Photo: Pexels

While the Arizona father went Christmas shopping, he left his four children and the relative’s toddler at home. Their mother was not at home either, so her two-, five-, four- and thirteen-year-old children, as well as the 11-year-old relative’s son, were left alone in the house. However, for an unknown reason, the house caught fire, and soon the fire spread. The children were upstairs, but since the fire had spread to the stairs, they could not run down to the front door. Firefighters found the children’s bodies in the upstairs bedroom.

We only had five years together. Please, baby, come back! We will never forget you and everything you do brings a smile to my face

– the mother said goodbye to her five-year-old child.

In the meantime, the neighbors also spoke up and said that they had seen it set the house on fire, however, they neither heard screams nor saw any movement in the house. They didn’t think anyone was inside.

We didn’t see or hear anything. There are many people in the street who would have gone into that fire if we had known that the children were inside

– said one of the neighbors For Mirror.