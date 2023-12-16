The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently

#FCZ #loses #Gallen #title #Zeidler #Henriksen #sees #completely #differently

– “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently

FC St. Gallen overtakes FC Zurich with a 1-0 win. Afterwards, the trainers do not agree as to whether the championship race has already been decided by the winter break.

Published: December 16, 2023, 9:26 p.m. Updated 3 hours ago

Frustration at FCZ: The Zurich team lose 0-1 in St. Gallen – and seem helpless and exhausted after the final whistle.

Photo: Walter Bieri (Keystone)

No, Peter Zeidler and Bo Henriksen will no longer agree on that this year. It was a little after half past eight when the coach of FC St. Gallen raised the white flag. “The championship title is taken,” says Zeidler, “we don’t need to fantasize about that.”

At this point, Zeidler is at least the head coach of the team that will go into the winter break with the smallest gap to the Young Boys. But a declaration of war? No, it doesn’t come from eastern Switzerland.

The St. Gallen team hurt themselves too much when they thought they were on a level playing field with YB a week ago – and then had to travel home with a 3-0 defeat. “We have to play better first,” says Zeidler, “if we do that, I might answer the question in a different direction.”

The year is too long for the FCZ

Henriksen sits almost two meters next to Zeidler and stares ahead of him. His FC Zurich just lost the last game of the year 0-1. This means that the Zurich team have lost no less than eight points to the Young Boys in seven days. The football year has been a week too long for them. While they were just leaders, they are now seven points behind the Bernese.

Nevertheless, Henriksen is far from giving up on the league just yet. Of course, he also knows about the advantages that are now all on the Young Boys’ side: “But it would be crazy to say that the title race is over. There are twenty games left to play. We proved in the home game against YB what is possible.”

The Dane himself knows: the way FCZ performed in its last game of the year, he doesn’t have to worry about any title dreams. And no scene sums up the situation of the people of Zurich on this crisp, cool evening as wonderfully as a series of mistakes and mishaps after an hour.

First Cheick Conde plays a bad pass. Immediately afterwards, Nikola Katic almost produced an own goal. And when Nikola Boranijasevic wants to keep the ball in play, he serves Christian Witzig from St. Gallen exactly. His shot finally hits Marc Hornschuh in the head so that the German, who had just been substituted, has to go out again. Replacing him is 20-year-old Selmin Hodza, who has only played twelve minutes in the Super League so far.

St. Gallen celebrates a stadium record

The FCZ simply ran out of steam in the last few days before the break. His players suddenly make mistakes at the back and miss opportunities up front. He gave up what was believed to be a certain victory against Lucerne. He lost in Winterthur at the last second. And it won’t take place in St. Gallen until after the break.

It’s 1-0 for the Eastern Swiss. Only 1-0 because only Chadrac Akolo scored. “The result was the best at halftime,” said FCZ goalie Yanick Brecher later. Things get a little better from Zurich’s perspective in the second half. St. Gallen’s goalie Ati Zigi has to save once from a header from Fabio Daprela. But overall the performance remains “too bad” for Henriksen to win a point.

The emotional situation in St. Gallen is completely different. The people of Eastern Switzerland remain a phenomenon at home. They won all nine of the nine games at Kybunpark. And because there is now only standing room in the guest corner, there is a small record to celebrate shortly before Christmas: 20,029 spectators are in the stadium.

The ticker to read:

One last long ball towards the FCZ penalty area, one last shot – but Zigi grabs it. And then the game is over. Overall, FC St. Gallen deserved to win 1-0. This means he wins his ninth home game of the season and ends the year second in the table.

Krasniqi crosses again, the FCSG defense blocks – and then St. Gallen counters, but Hodza just manages to clear.

… maybe two, because referee San still needed to talk.

Henriksen whips his players forward again. But then Daprelá destroys this pressing moment with a stupid foul.

Guerrero could have played to Okita on the left, but Guerrero shot himself – far, far over. Okita is pissed. Understandable.

Five minutes of added time.

Reichmuth replaces Condé at FCZ and Witzig is off work and Diaby comes in for him.

Görtler, a man who was born on 180, actually manages to receive a yellow card when he gets a foul. He screams at the referee so much that he almost has to show a yellow card.

How safe can free kicks actually be? Guerrero’s short answer: Yes!

The people of St. Gallen are not particularly clever in a duel. Another free kick for FCZ.

That reminds me to make a substitution: Santini is new in, Boranijasevic is out.

Uiiii, good luck to the FCZ! Santini loses the ball, Schubert would have been through – but Krasniqi had been fouled beforehand.

A relief attack by St. Gallen, which almost ends in a penalty, but Witzig is not hit.

Almost the equalizer! The corner comes well, Daprelá rises high and Zigi makes an excellent save.

So good, step by step. Now a corner for FCZ.

Witzig slowly begins to turn the clock and winds up on the ground after a duel with Hodza. But it wasn’t a foul, there was a throw-in for the FCZ.

It seems as if the FCZ final offensive has officially begun. St. Gallen can hardly get out of their own half of the pitch.

Akolo and Geubbels are off work. Stevanovic and Schubert should secure the victory.

Now almost 1:1! Krasniqi, who is simply a fine kicker, dribbles his way free in the penalty area, but his shot from the left is too weak and Zigi holds on.

