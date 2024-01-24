The FDA warns that CAR-T therapy may increase the risk of secondary cancers

#FDA #warns #CART #therapy #increase #risk #secondary #cancers

In rare cases, CAR-T cell therapy, which is used to treat patients with lymphomas and leukemias, may increase the risk of developing secondary rare blood cancers. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires several manufacturers of this type of therapy to add such a warning to the product leaflets, but still specifies that the benefits of the treatment still greatly outweigh the potential risks.

A spokesman for the FDA said that despite the warning “the overall benefits of these products continue to outweigh the potential risks”NBC News reported.

The agency’s decision to update the leaflets was based on reports of rare blood cancers in patients who had previously received CAR-T therapy. As of Monday, the agency had received 25 reports of blood cancers in CAR-T patients.

Bruce Levine, a professor of cancer gene therapy at the University of Pennsylvania, said that in addition to the FDA data there are also two articles published late last year in the scientific journal Blood that also cite a potential cancer risk associated with CAR-T therapywhich likely prompted the FDA’s action.

CAR-T or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells to treat certain types of blood cancer, such as leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma. This involves extracting T cells from the patient, genetically engineering them in a laboratory so that they target cancer cells, and re-infusing them back into the patient.

It’s proved that this type of therapy is very effective in cases difficult to treat with other available drugs. In 2022, doctors who treated two leukemia patients with CAR-T therapy a decade ago announced that this treatment had resulted in the patients being completely cured of the disease.

“It’s a game-changer when we think about treating lymphoma and other diseases.”said Matthew Frigo, MD, clinical director of the Cellular Immunotherapy Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

The first CAR-T therapy, Novartis’ drug Kymriah, received FDA approval in 2017. Since then, five more CAR-T therapies have been approved.

Manufacturers of five of the Bristol Myers Squibb drugs for the products Abecma and Breyanzi; Kite Pharma to Gilead Sciences for Yescarta; Johnson & Johnson за Tsarvykti and Novartis for Kymriah have received letters from the FDA stating that they must to send proposals for changes to the leaflets over the next 30 days to note that in rare cases CAR-T therapy may increase the risk of rare blood cancers. Kite Pharma did not receive a letter for the sixth CAR-T therapy Tecartus.

If drug manufacturers disagree, they can file a rebuttal explaining why a change to the package leaflet is not necessary.

In a statement to NBC News a Novartis spokesman said the company had not found “sufficient evidence” in support of the link between the development of cancer and its product, which has been used in more than 10,000 patients. However, the spokesperson said that the company will work with the FDA to update its package insert as appropriate.

Spokesmen for Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences also said the companies would work with the agency to update their leaflets.

Spokesman of Bristol Myers Squibb said the company is evaluating “next steps” after the FDA notificationalthough she has seen no cases of cancer related to the treatment. “Patient safety is our top priority”the spokesman said.

How can CAR-T therapy cause cancer?

Still, the question remains how CAR-T can cause cancer—if at all.

“We don’t really know if it’s a coincidence, which means we don’t know for sure if the CAR-T cells in the tumor caused it.”said Matthew Frigo.

CAR-T treatment is still relatively new. Frigo noted that The FDA has required product manufacturers to conduct 15-year follow-up studies, to assess the potential risk of secondary cancers after treatment. Secondary cancers are cancers that may arise from treatment.

FDA “doesn’t say that every single one of the cases they report clearly shows that CAR-T therapy caused it”he explains, a rather that there may be a connection.

If CAR-T does cause cancer, the risk is probably very smallsaid Dr. Hemant Murthy, a hematology and oncology physician at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.

More than 27,000 doses of CAR-T therapy have been administered in the US, according to the FDA.

“I don’t really see it affecting practice too much.”Murthy said.

Dr. Saad Usmani, a myeloma physician and cellular therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering, said the leaflet change should support the current practice of doctors discussing with patients the risk of developing a second cancer after cancer treatment.

Usmani noted that other cancer treatments, such as radiation and chemotherapy, also carry the risk of secondary cancers.

Dr. Marcella Mauss at Harvard Medical School and director of the Cellular Immunotherapy Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, said doctors may be more cautious, but it likely won’t change their practice much.

“We have to deal with the cancer that patients have now, so I don’t imagine it will be very different.”she said.