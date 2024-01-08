The Fed should not delay rate cuts in 2024.

#Fed #delay #rate #cuts

Rising unemployment is still a threat and the central bank will find itself unprepared if it does not recognize that things have changed

US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell. Photo: Bloomberg LP

Comments by US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell last week that the regulator’s officials were turning their attention to when to cut interest rates suggested the central bank was confident inflation was under control. It is true that the Fed should aim for a more timely lowering of interest rates, but the reason is different, Carl W. Smith wrote in a commentary for Bloomberg.

Powell should worry more about tipping the economy into recession if he doesn’t cut rates, focusing on cooling inflation to the Fed’s target by keeping borrowing costs higher for longer than necessary.

The reason for this is that the labor market appears to be deteriorating in ways that few economists have anticipated. The current unemployment rate of 3.7% is near historic lows, and the Atlanta Fed’s widely watched GDPNow index, which tries to gauge the economy in real time, puts the growth rate this quarter at 2.68% . However, the rules of the labor market have changed.

In particular, the relationship between unemployment and gross domestic product (GDP), or what economists call Oaken’s Law, has not worked as expected over the past three years. Typically, when the unemployment rate falls by 1 percentage point, annual GDP growth can be expected to increase by 1.5 percentage points. However, economists at the San Francisco Fed showed in a recent study that this relationship breaks down in late 2020. So while GDP recovered quickly from the initial shock of the pandemic, the unemployment rate fell much more slowly than expected.

We probably know some of the reasons. The threat still posed by Covid-19, combined with generous fiscal stimulus and benefits, has caused many workers to delay their return to the labor market. As businesses that laid off workers at the start of the pandemic have struggled to attract new hires, labor shortages have spread throughout the economy. Even now, the labor force participation rate of 62.8% is below pre-pandemic levels of 63.3%.

Meanwhile, job vacancies exploded far beyond their previous record to the point where there were three vacancies for every available worker. By 2021, wages for employees willing to change jobs — especially for manufacturing jobs — have jumped significantly. Employers had no choice but to increase overtime for existing workers, raising average weekly hours to levels not seen since the 1990s.

As 2022 approaches, the extreme pressure on the labor market has begun to ease. Consumer demand has slowed as high rates of inflation have made their way into the economy. GDP actually contracted in the first and second quarters of 2022, meeting the common definition of a recession, even if it wasn’t officially designated one by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Oaken’s law would suggest that this hit to growth would translate into higher unemployment, but the unemployment rate continued to fall from 4% in January to 3.5% six months later. Why? Employers, stung by the difficulty they had in hiring workers last year, are reluctant to part with them again. Instead, overtime hours were cut.

From its peak of 34.5 in January 2021, the average number of hours worked per week has steadily declined to 33.8 currently. This represents about a 3% drop in total hours worked. If the same reduction had occurred through layoffs rather than cutting overtime, the unemployment rate would have risen slightly. Instead, unemployment has remained below 4% since February 2022, the longest such stretch since the 1960s, giving the illusion that the labor market is rock solid.

The problem now is that there is little room to further reduce hours worked. Before the pandemic, weekly hours worked averaged around 33.6 to 33.8, almost exactly as they are today. With working hours now back to normal, there is a greater chance that employers will turn to layoffs if economic growth slows. The new jobs data confirmed the concern after returning to its long-term trend in the past month.

In retrospect, it’s clear that both increased hours worked and record job openings reflect a new reality dominating the post-pandemic economy. To be clear, the new playbook has been good for the Fed in recent months—even if the central bank still doesn’t fully understand it. Specifically, it allowed inflation rates to slow without a painful rise in unemployment or a debilitating recession.

This apparent “low cost” has many economists worried that at some point the big bill will come if the Fed is confident (or cocky) enough to declare mission accomplished and start cutting rates. The real concern should be that the game has changed again. Rising unemployment is a threat again, and the Fed will find itself lagging behind just as it was when inflation initially spiked if it doesn’t realize that things have changed. So Powell is right to signal that rate cuts could come as early as 2024, and the Fed should not hold back because of skeptics playing by the old rules.

