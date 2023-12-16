The Fed’s optimism on Wednesday is already being overshadowed by one of the central bank’s decision makers

#Feds #optimism #Wednesday #overshadowed #central #banks #decision #makers

The Federal Reserve may initiate a rate cut around the third quarter of 2024 if inflation declines as projected, according to Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who also clarified that there are no immediate plans for such a move.

Instead, a thoughtful process will begin in the coming weeks.

According to Bostic’s forecast, by the end of 2024, inflation measured by the price index of personal consumption expenditures will be approximately 2.4%. This would be enough progress towards the central bank’s 2% target that justify an interest rate cut of two quarters of a percentage point in the second half of next year.

In an interview with , Bostic said he believed policymakers needed “several months” to gather adequate data and gain certainty about a sustained decline in inflation before departing from the current guidance of 5.25% to 5.50%. from interest rate band.

Bostic further mentioned that he directed his team to start discussions about principles and thresholds to help shape the debate. He emphasized that it is necessary to define what is the “environment” where the inflation outlook justifies an interest rate cut. These discussions are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The Fed struck a particularly relaxed tone on Wednesday, predicting three 25-basis-point interest rate hikes next year (this does not tie the central bank’s hands), and the market is pricing in an even greater cumulative relaxation.

Cover image source: Getty Images