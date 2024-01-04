The feeling of not being right, forgetfulness or dementia and the different forms of dementia

This evening you will talk to a doctor. About the “not-right feeling”. There is something wrong with someone’s behavior. What is going on? When are we dealing with forgetfulness and when do we speak of dementia? And what types of dementia are there?

Alzheimer Café Weert

All these topics are discussed and of course there is plenty of opportunity to ask your own questions. If you find it difficult to do this orally, you can also submit your questions in writing. Everyone is welcome in the Alzheimer Café. People with dementia and their partners, informal caregivers, family members, healthcare providers, as well as people who feel connected to the subject, young and old.

It is not necessary to register in advance. The first cup of coffee or tea is offered to you free of charge, any subsequent consumption is at your own expense. The Alzheimer Café is held in the Bibliocenter, Wilhelminasingel 250, 6001 GV Weert. Entry from 7:00 PM, the program lasts from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Preview of the Alzheimer Café Weert on Monday, February 19: Special attention to dementia at a young age.
For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].

