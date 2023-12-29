The festive lunch for the family almost ended in tragedy – half of the neighbors on the staircase ran

#festive #lunch #family #ended #tragedy #neighbors #staircase #ran

So, about everything from the beginning. We had planned a cozy Christmas as a family – with my husband, daughter, my husband and my parents.

This was the year we all had to celebrate Christmas at our house. Therefore, my husband and I prepared responsibly.

But since we didn’t have an oven, we came up with the idea of ​​roasting the turkey in a huge pot.

We watched YouTube videos of how Americans fry turkeys in oil. Great! We will make it like that too!

We bought a huge turkey to serve on the Christmas dinner table.

I have to admit right away that neither I nor my husband were very busy in the kitchen. Therefore, roasting the turkey was a big challenge for us.

In order to get everything right, we strictly followed the recipe according to which we had to cook the dish. In other words, we carefully followed all the instructions.

We bought the necessary products, ingredients, etc. We even specially bought a large pot. We made a marinade and dipped the turkey into the heated fat.

It seemed like a simple matter… However, we added a little too much oil and it started bubbling and pouring over the edges when it boiled. As a result, the whole pot caught fire!

I thought we were going to blow the whole house down! I scream, the man screams at me so I don’t scream. There was so much stress. In a second, all the festive joys evaporated. Even the circle of life turned before our eyes.

Fortunately, the man was smarter and didn’t think twice – he quickly extinguished the fire by throwing a wet towel on it, so the story ended happily, with no serious consequences! We narrowly avoided a tragedy.

Hearing our screams, half of the neighbors ran down the stairs to see what was going on!

Christmas lunch was ruined. We didn’t have a second turkey. We took the frozen fish fingers out of the chamber and fried them on a pan.

We received praise from our parents for such experiments in the kitchen. Indeed, it is not during the holidays to raise such curiosities. It is better to practice before.

This essay is entered into the My Christmas Curio Contest! Share your Christmas story with a holiday curio and enter the contest. Email your story to by mail – [email protected]. The most read story will be awarded with Twinkly prizes.

Twinkly will decorate your home with the TWD060STP-B smart light garland that changes colors and can be controlled by your phone!

Winners will be announced in 2024. January 3 on the portal lrytas.lt

This subjective opinion of the author does not necessarily coincide with the editor’s opinion: lrytas.lt is not responsible for the content of the reader.