The fierce war continues, Gaza is still controlled by Hamas fighters, Israel’s claim of victory is just a myth

#fierce #war #continues #Gaza #controlled #Hamas #fighters #Israels #claim #victory #myth

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said on Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of fighting since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in late October and a sign that Hamas is still on the ground, putting up resistance despite Israel’s war. brutal and indiscriminate for weeks.

The war has devastated much of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians and displacing nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

The majority of Israelis still support the country’s goal of destroying Hamas’s government and military capabilities and freeing 129 other captives.

Despite mounting international pressure amid a soaring death toll and unprecedented suffering among Palestinians.

But the rising number of soldiers killed could weaken that support.

Soldier deaths are a sensitive topic in Israel, a country that requires mandatory military service for most Jews.

The names of the fallen soldiers were announced at the top of the hourly newscast.

The 13 Israeli soldiers killed on Friday and Saturday were killed in fighting in central and southern Gaza, an indication of how Hamas is still putting up tough resistance to incursions by Israeli troops, even as Israel claims to have dealt serious blows to the Palestinian armed group.

According to Israeli Army Radio, four soldiers were killed when their vehicle was hit by an anti-tank missile. Others died in sporadic and isolated fighting.

Another soldier was killed in northern Israel by gunfire from the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has maintained low-level fighting with Israel since the war with Hamas erupted.