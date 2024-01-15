The fight against the 20 is not about Israel and Gaza, but about the protection of shipping

#fight #Israel #Gaza #protection #shipping

The spokesman for the Yemeni forces, Nasruldeen Amer, told Al Jazeera that they are now expanding their targets to include American ships. According to the twenties, the United States is “on the verge of losing its maritime security.”

The Houthis reacted after last week the United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of several countries, carried out targeted strikes against the Houthis, who control a large area of ​​Yemen.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was a “malicious narrative” to conflate the fight against the Twenty with the war between Israel and Gaza. Sunak said that on January 9, Houthi terrorists supported by Iraq launched the biggest attack on the Royal Navy, not seen for decades, on January 9.

The Prime Minister explained that the United Kingdom and the United States are retaliating against the 20 attacks together in self-defense and to protect freedom of navigation. A few days ago, the United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of several countries of the coalition organized around them (consisting mostly of West Anglo-Saxon countries), carried out targeted strikes against the Houthis, who control a significant area of ​​Yemen. On this, Sunak said that the airstrikes were successful, and there was no evidence of civilian casualties: according to Sunak, the two countries “took great care to avoid them.”

A missile fired from Yemen hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday. According to the US military, the transport ship operating under the flag of the Marshall Islands has not reported any injuries or significant damage, so it will continue its journey.

The military added that the ballistic missile was fired by Iran-backed forces.

A few days ago, planes taking off from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as air bases in the region, and Tomahawk missiles from submarines launched towards Yemen. The United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of several countries in the coalition organized around them (consisting mostly of West Anglo-Saxon countries), carried out targeted strikes against the Houthis, who control a significant area of ​​Yemen. In this article, we wrote about the fact that many people fear that the United States has fired a barrel of gunpowder in Yemen.

At least 19 people were injured, one of them seriously, in an incident in the central Israeli city of Raanana, in which a driver stabbed and ran over several people, according to the Israeli police, reports. Locals were ordered to stay off the streets. Israeli army radio, citing eyewitnesses, said the incident may have been a carjacking in which the stolen vehicle crashed.

“We still can’t say with absolute certainty that this was a terrorist attack,” police spokesman Eli Levy told the radio.

Aviv Kohavi, the former commander of the Israeli army, admitted partial responsibility for the defense failures during the October 7 Hamas attack. He said that the investigation should also cover the consequences of his decisions. “I keep asking myself what we could have done differently,” Kohavi said at a memorial service. “On October 7, a dam broke and we had to face a cruelty that is unfathomable to common sense. A level of hatred was unleashed that a new generation will not be able to forget,” added the former commander.

What happened on October 7, 2023? Early this morning, Hamas unexpectedly launched a large-scale attack on Israel. Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, and in addition, militants of the Islamist terrorist organization opened fire on the streets in southern Israeli cities, taking civilians and soldiers hostage. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was at war and that the attack would be retaliated harshly. Counterstrikes were launched in the Gaza Strip, and the residents of the area were called by the Israeli army to leave their homes. (Times of Israel)

A high-ranking twenty official sent a harsh message to the United States. “Yemen will become a graveyard for American soldiers,” Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted Ali al-Kahoum as saying. He promised that the enemy would be defeated and that the Americans would withdraw from the region in humiliation. “We will oppose you with all our strength,” said the Huzi leader.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have repeatedly attacked commercial and warships in the Red Sea since Israel began operations in Gaza in October. The United States and Great Britain launched retaliatory strikes on Friday. (Times of Israel)

According to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health, 24,100 Palestinians have died since the beginning of the Israeli army’s operations in Gaza, and the number of injured is 60,834. In the last twenty-four hours, 132 people lost their lives and 252 were injured. The numbers cannot be independently verified and are likely to include more than just civilian casualties. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), nine thousand terrorists have been killed since October 7th. (Times of Israel)

“The Islamist terrorist organization Hamas wants to expand the war beyond the Gaza Strip to the entire West Bank,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

“Hamas aims to set fire to Judea and Samaria and, if possible, to the Temple Mount,” he added. According to him, Hamas failed to demoralize the Israelis and drive a wedge between Israel and the United States with the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel. The Minister of Defense ordered the commanders to prepare for war, the troops to be ready and the intelligence officers to collect the necessary information. (MTI)

Britain is waiting for now and will not launch new airstrikes against the 20 Yemeni forces allied with Iran, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said. He argued in favor of military actions that, in his opinion, the 20s posed a real threat to international shipping in the Red Sea and violated the right to freedom of navigation. “We are waiting for developments, let’s see what happens, we don’t want to widen the conflict in the region,” added Shapps. (Guardian/BBC)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is addressing MPs for the first time since joining the United States in striking the twenty-somethings in Yemen. After his statement in the House of Commons, MPs can ask him questions. The prime minister gave permission for the military intervention without parliamentary authorization, and for this he was criticized by some opposition politicians. (BBC)

The U.S. military has intercepted another missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at a U.S. Navy warship cruising in the Red Sea, the military’s regional command said. The missile was intercepted by the US Air Force near the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

“Australia wants to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the war in Gaza,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said before leaving for the Middle East. Wong, who visited Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, said that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire would be a step towards a permanent ceasefire. However, he added: “no ceasefire can be unilateral and no ceasefire can be unconditional”.

Wong also wants to ensure that the humanitarian aid sent to the people of the Gaza Strip reaches them safely and unhindered, and he also spoke out for the protection of civilians living in Gaza. (MTI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war against Hamas will end when the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is closed.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK had no choice but to launch a military strike against the Yemeni forces over the attacks in the Red Sea.

The United States denied that it carried out more airstrikes against Yemeni targets on Sunday.

Family members of Gazan hostages demanded the release of their loved ones on the 100th day of the war against Hamas in Israel.

Hamas has agreed to send medicine to more than 40 Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it shot dead four people after it said they crossed the border into Israel from Lebanon and opened fire on its soldiers.

Two Israeli citizens were killed after an anti-tank projectile was fired at Israel from Lebanon. Before this, the Israeli army said that five of its soldiers were injured when militants from Lebanon entered Israeli territory.

Both China and Egypt have called for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

