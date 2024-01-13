The fight broke out! Barras de Mazatlán and Atlético de San Luis ended in blows

There was a fight in the stadium. Members of the bars Mazatlán FC and Atlético de San Luis They were involved in an outbreak of fight outside the Cañoneros stadium, during the match of Day 1 of the Closing 2024.

According to reports, the situation became tense around the stadium, triggering a confrontation between fans of both teams. The Mazatlán Municipal Police intervened to contain the situation.

After the confrontation, the police reportedly arrested at least 10 barristas involved. So far, no information has been provided on which of the two bars the detainees belonged to.

Despite the situation around the Encanto stadium in Sinaloa, the match remained without complications. In the end, the visiting team took the narrow victory and is the momentary leader of the tournament.

