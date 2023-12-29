The figure of Francoise Bettencourt, the first woman to have wealth of IDR 1,550 trillion

#figure #Francoise #Bettencourt #woman #wealth #IDR #trillion

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has further confirmed her status as the richest woman in the world. Recently, the heir to the cosmetics group and boss of L’Oreal was said to have benefited from the increase in the company’s share price. Francoise also became the first woman to have a fortune of $ 100 billion or around IDR 1.5 trillion. Take a peek at his figure:

The Richest Woman in the World

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Francoise became the 12th richest person this year. Previously, Francoise Bettencourt had twice held the position of richest woman in the world. In 2023, Francoise is predicted to have S$ 74.8 billion or around IDR 1,000 trillion.

It could be said that the 70 year old woman got most of her wealth because she inherited the L’Oreal company started by her grandmother. L’Oreal itself is a cosmetics group that oversees many beauty brands. Her wealth actually continued to increase after the pandemic because cosmetic sales increased and caused share prices to jump by 35%.

Granddaughter of the Founder of L’Oreal

Françoise herself holds the position of vice chair of the board of L’Oréal, which is the largest cosmetics company in the world. He is the grandson of Eugène Paul Louis Schueller, who founded the business in 1909. This woman from France became a regular on the list of the richest people after her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, died at the age of 94.

Conflict with Mother

Even though they got their wealth from their mother’s inheritance, it is known that Françoise and Liliane’s relationship was not always good. Françoise, who is an only child, once accused her mother of being influenced by bad people who were after her wealth. Fortunately, the two women later reconciled and Françoise kept all the money left to her.

Family business

Françoise and her family own 33% of L’oreal shares. He has been a member of the company’s board since 1997. His two sons, Jean-Victor Meyers and Nicolas Meyers, also have positions, so it is not impossible to become the next richest person.

As the largest beauty company in the world, the L’Oreal group oversees more than 35 brands of cosmetics, facial care and other personal care. Several brands are well known to the public, such as Maybelline, Garnier, and Nyx.

