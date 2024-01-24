The film on Netflix that caused a stir among Romanians

A new film on Netflix managed to create a sensation in Romania. Although it generated shivers in Europe, it is hailed as the cinematic masterpiece of the beginning of the year. In Romania, the thriller quickly gained a place in the top of the most appreciated productions, already ranking on the podium of the three best films available.

Called ‘The Kitchen’, the new film on Netflix reveals a terrifying insight into London’s future. The title of the film comes from a marginalized neighborhood, mostly inhabited by people with limited resources.

The main characters fight a desperate battle to defend their “home” from those who are trying to eliminate social housing. In this context, the ghetto named “Kitchen” represents the last bastion left standing.

Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, The Kitchen stars Kane Robinson (Izi), Jedaiah Bannerman (Benji) and Henry Lawfull (Cronik).

This production shook Europe with its earth-shattering narrative, presenting a terrifying vision of a future where technology becomes the master of humans.

The Kitchen, Netflix. Photo source: Wikipedia

The Netflix film is set in the year 2040. A young motherless man meets an employee of a funeral company who, in reality, is a resident of the ghetto called “The Kitchen”. As he gradually integrates into this London community, he joins the fight alongside the other residents to ensure their survival.

Meanwhile, rumors spread that the powerful want to destroy this place to build a perfect version of London.

Technology, used as an enemy of the people

The Netflix film highlights the threatening impact of technology on all aspects of life. It becomes a significant “weapon” in the hands of the powerful and a huge disadvantage for those with limited financial resources.

Although it falls within the science fiction genre, the filmmakers do not focus on the social effects. Instead, they are more interested in highlighting the collective struggle against oppression.

“The Kitchen” is at the same time a form of protest, representing an obvious indictment of racial oppression.

The new film on Netflix, directed by the winner of two BAFTA awards

Daniel Kaluuya, a two-time BAFTA Award winner and winner of the prestigious Academy Awards and Golden Globes, made his directorial debut with The Kitchen.

As for Kibwe Tavares, his first short film was awarded the President’s Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

