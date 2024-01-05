The finances of multimillionaire Gert Verhulst, the man with more than 60 companies | Show

#finances #multimillionaire #Gert #Verhulst #man #companies #Show

Background ‘If you had ten million, what would you do?’, Samson and Gert sang in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, Gert Verhulst (55), who once started as a presenter on VRT, has already far exceeded that amount. He has now built up a financial empire with more than 60 companies, including constructions to deter overly interested snoopers.

Mark Coenegracht 05-01-24, 13:23 Last update: 14:57

