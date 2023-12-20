The finding that statins could slow dementia stimulates further research

#finding #statins #slow #dementia #stimulates #research

Bild:

Section:

Sara Garcia-Ptacek. Photo: Selma Wolofsky

– People with Alzheimer’s dementia who were treated with statins had better cognitive development over time. However, the results of the study do not mean that we now have evidence that people with dementia should be treated with statins. But on the other hand, we cannot see any support for not doing so. So if a person needs statins for high blood lipids, a dementia diagnosis should not stop the treatment, says Sara Garcia-Ptacek, associate professor of neuroscience and assistant lecturer at the Department of Neurobiology, Health Sciences and Society and research leader for the current study.

Has there been resistance to discharge for dementia

The reason why she emphasizes safety is that statins were initially suspected of causing confusion in patients with dementia. There has therefore been some resistance to prescribing statins to these patients.

The study included data from roughly 15,500 patients with dementia who also had an indication for blood fat-lowering treatment. Close to 11,000 of them were treated with statins. Consistently, the patients who were treated with statins had slightly higher values ​​in the cognitive tests that were carried out, despite the fact that to a greater extent they also had diagnoses such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, all of which are risk factors for dementia.

Sara Garcia-Ptacek says that the research group started from a hypothesis that statins could slow the development of dementia and cast a fairly wide net to see if they could find evidence for this.

– The basic idea of ​​this study was to pave the way for a more precise cohort study that should eventually lead to a clinical intervention study, which is what is required to prove a causal relationship between statins and cognition, says Sara Garcia-Ptacek.

Previous studies have been negative

The idea that statins could influence the risk or development of dementia is not new. There are even some clinical studies done, but they have all been negative.

– We believe that perhaps only certain patients with Alzheimer’s dementia can benefit from statins and that the previous clinical studies were too small to be able to show any significant differences. Our idea is to try to crystallize which patient groups benefit the most and why, before we embark on clinical studies, says Sara Garcia-Ptacek.

The research was financed, among other things, by the Stockholm Region, the Swedish Research Council and the Dementia and Margareta af Ugglas Foundation.

publication

“Statins and cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s and mixed dementia: A longitudinal registry-based cohort study” Bojana Petek, Henrike Häbel, Hong Xu, Marta Villa-Lopez, Irena Kalar, Minh Tuan Hoang, Silvia Maioli, Joana B. Pereira, Shayan Mostafaei, Bengt Winblad, Milica Gregoric Kramberger, Maria Eriksdotter, Sara Garcia-Ptacek, Alzheimer Research and Therapy, online 20 december 2023, doi: 10.1186/s13195-023-01360-0