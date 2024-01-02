The Finns take the lead at the end and miss it, but upset Slovakia in overtime – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

#Finns #lead #upset #Slovakia #overtime #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

The only goal in an offensively prolific first period was scored 0.2 seconds before the final siren, when the puck was deflected by Finnish goalkeeper Niklas Koko into the Northerners’ fortress by New York “Rangers” draftee Adam Sykora. The Slovaks took full advantage of the 1.7 seconds remaining before the throw.

After review, IT’S A GOOD GOAL! Adam Sýkora scores with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/yr3FLUWLoN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2024

In the next act of the fight, the teams played more cautiously, the hockey players were unable to create many dangerous moments. Finland managed to convert one of the first such goals into an equalizing score, when Tomi Mennister stepped forward in an uncovered shooting position in the third minute of the second period.

Finland also beat goalkeeper Adam Gajan at the beginning of the third period, beating Leni Hemenaho in the 36th second. Similar to the previous third, this time too Finland found themselves outnumbered shortly afterwards and held on.

In the 46th minute, Gajan saved the Finnish striker’s breakthrough towards the goal, but in the next minute Dalibor Dvorskis, the tenth pick of this year’s National Hockey League (NHL) draft, said his word. The 18-year-old St. Louis Blues scored the second goal in his third World U20 Championship to make it 2-2.

A dramatic end to the unfolding regular time – a minute and a half before the end, the Slovaks were stunned by Aleksanteri Kaskimek’s accurate shot (3:2), but 44 seconds before the end, when Slovakia was playing without a goalkeeper on the field, Filip Mešar, number 26 of the 2022 draft, equalized the result and gave way to the joy of the Slovaks .

Slovakia, which won three victories in the group tournament, had to withdraw painfully for the second tournament in a row in the extra time of the quarter-finals, as Jyveskile “JyP” forward Jerem Lasil slipped through the Slovakian defense and brought Finland into the semi-finals.

GOOOOOAL! 🚨 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki rips one past Adam Gajan to give Finland the lead with 1:34 on the clock! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/j2HEpZ10tm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2024

SLOVAKIA TIES IT UP! 🤯 Filip Mesar finds the back of the net to tie things up at 3-3 with less than a minute to go in regulation!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/tWdKfslgTa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2024

THE CAPTAIN WINS IT! Jere Lassila is the OT hero as Finland ends Slovakia’s impressive tournament in the quarter-final!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/EMT6eSv6C3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2024

Quarter-finals of the World U20 Championship

Time Game Result 13.00 Slovakia – Finland 3:4 par. (1:0; 0:1; 2:2; 0:1)15.30 Canada – Czech Republic18.00 USA – Latvia20.30 Sweden – Switzerland

